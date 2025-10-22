



Britain’s Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze clinched the prestigious seven-year-old World Championship in the Le Lion d’Angers results last week (15-19 October), while the six-year-old class was awarded to Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Tara Van Het Leliehof.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Tom was in second place after the cross-country with Chloe and John Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Irish Sports Horse by I’m Special De Muze. A clear showjumping round elevated them into first place after a rail cost long-time leaders Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Helios the win – and the Belgian rider a double victory.

“I felt we made a few mistakes on Thursday in the dressage, but he was brilliant yesterday and jumped foot-perfect today. He’s a very modern-day sport horse. He’s got a great gallop and a fantastic jump so for me he’s the full package,” said Tom.

Lara and the Belgian warmblood Tara Van Het Leliehof were second after the dressage in the six-year-old Le Lion d’Angers results. They rose to pole position after producing a clear cross-country and first-phase leaders Julia Krajewski and Ajana fell two fences from home.

The pair added just 0.4 of a time-penalty in the showjumping to triumph. It was Lara’s first victory at Le Lion after almost 20 appearances at these championships.

“It’s incredible – you work so hard for that. I knew the horse was exceptional, but there’s a difference between knowing it and doing it. It’s the judges liking your horse, a bit of luck on the course, and so many things you can’t control. It’s a sweet victory and I think she’s a superstar for the future,” said Lara.

Another competitor to enjoy a successful weekend was Ireland’s Ian Cassells who finished second with Rutland Flamenco in the six-year-old class and third with Noa W in the seven-year-old class.

US rider Hallie Coon and Tykillen Tango rounded out the six-year-old podium, while best of the Brits in this class were Max Warburton and Monbeg Condor, who rose from 18th after dressage to finish fourth.

Le Lion d’Angers results

Seven-year-olds

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Danny De Muze (GBR) Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Helios (BEL) Ian Cassells and Noa W (IRL)

Six-year-olds

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Tara Van Het Leliehof (BEL) Ian Cassells and Rutland Flamenco (IRL) Hallie Coon and Tykillen Tango (USA)

