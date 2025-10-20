British Olympic medallist ‘positive and determined’ as she recovers from schooling fall





British Olympic medallist Jeanette Brakewell is recovering following a cross-country schooling fall that brought her season to an early close.

Jeanette shared the news over the weekend that she had a “very uncharacteristic fall” while cross-country schooling in early September and is “recovering well at home” following a “fairly lengthy stay in hospital and going through a necessary operation”.

She thanked everyone at Somerford Park Farm, adding that they were “so quick to respond and get the necessary help”, her head girl Katy Mousdale, the surgeons and nurses at Stoke Hospital “for their care and attention”, and all those who visited, messaged, called and have sent cards.

“I’m staying positive and determined and ready to put my all into rehab and recovery over the next couple of months. Onwards and upwards and looking forward to next season,” said Jeanette.

“All the horses are thoroughly enjoying their holidays, albeit a little earlier than usual! A huge thank you to my owners for being so supportive and understanding and my sponsors for another year of support.

“Thank you to my team for all their hard work despite the less than ideal circumstances but they’ve all pulled together and completed their own seasons with brilliant results.

“Onwards and upwards to 2026.”

Jeanette is a double Olympic team silver medallist, best known for her incredible partnership with the legendary Over To You in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The pair were pathfinders for the British team for years, helping the side to four European team golds, a brace of Olympic medals and team bronze and individual silver at the 2002 World Championships.

