Tom McEwen shares an update on Toledo De Kerser following Burghley injury





Double Olympic medallist Toledo De Kerser has been turned out for the first time since he suffered an injury at last year’s Burghley Horse Trials.

“He’s out and enjoying the good stuff. One very happy boy!” said the update on rider Tom McEwen’s Instagram page, alongside a video of the bay in the field.

Tom and Toledo jumped clear over the first 11 fences at Burghley, but the rider pulled up before fence 12 as the horse looked unsound.

The next day, Tom shared an update on Toledo De Kerser and his injury, saying he was “safely back home and being spoilt rotten by our incredible team”.

He added at the time: “Toledo is family, my best friend whom I owe everything to and to all of us he is so, so special. But sadly he picked up an injury after the trout hatchery after flying around the course and feeling great. Thank you so much to the Burghley team for their quick reaction and help with Toledo. With some rest and some time in the field, hopefully we will all be able to enjoy Toledo doing what he loves again.”

Tom and Toledo, who is now 17 years old and belongs to Fred and Penny Baker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali, have been a hugely successful combination over the past decade.

Their results include team gold and individual silver at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, team gold (12th individually) at the 2018 World Championships in Tryon, USA, and 12th individually at the 2022 World Championships. They won Pau Horse Trials CCI5* in 2019 and have had four other top-10 results at five-star level.

