



Riders have provided updates on some of the horses who won’t be coming forward for today’s showjumping phase at the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Harry Meade finished the cross-country course on David Bernstein, Nigella Hall, Sophie Caruth’s Tenareze in ninth place, but the horse appeared sore when he pulled up at the finish.

Harry provided an update on Instagram, praising the Burghley veterinary team and saying that Tenareze was “happy, settled and comfortable” just hours after his round.

“I was so proud of Tenareze’s performance today; he’s happy, settled & comfortable in his stable this evening having pulled up lame. The veterinary team at the finish were absolutely brilliant and were with him within seconds. Thankfully he will be fine although sadly for him won’t get his chance to shine in the show jumping tomorrow.”

Greta Mason and Sarah Winfrey’s Cooley For Sure were sitting in 35th place after cross-country, but they won’t be presenting for the final phase after the horse knocked his stifle across country. She shared the news on her Instagram.

“Cooley For Sure was class yesterday around the cross-country at Burghley. I felt I didn’t give him the best of rides at the start but it got better as we went on and what a legend of a horse to keep jumping for me. He finished full of running and I’m so proud of him for jumping us all the way around our first Bughley! Unfortunately he picked up a slight bang to the stifle which seems only to be bruising and should be better in a few days, but sadly he won’t be trotting up or showjumping this morning, but the main thing is he is well and can now enjoy his winter holidays!”

There is currently no official updates on the other withdrawals that were made prior to trot-up – Burghley first-timer Grace Taylor and Game Changer (16th after cross-country), Tom McEwen’s Luna Mist (19th after cross-country) and David Doel’s Ferro Point (25th after cross-country) – nor Tom McEwen’s Toledo De Kereser, who was pulled up on the cross-country course at fence 12.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

