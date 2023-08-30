{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Hold on tight! Take a virtual walk around the 2023 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    • The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course looks set to be a true challenge for this year’s competitors.

    The CCI5* Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course features 29 fences over four miles (6,370m) through the iconic Lincolnshire parkland, designed by Derek di Grazia and built by Philip Herbert and his team. The optimum time is set to be 11 minutes 11 seconds, with combinations required to travel at a speed of 570 metres per minute.

    Take a look at what horses and riders will tackle on the course on Saturday 2 September.

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course pictures

    Fence 1: Defender Starter

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

    Fence 3: Pol Roger Table

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 4ab: LeMieux Arena Rails (green railings will be removed)

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 5abcd: Defender Valley 

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Watch Kitty King explain the direct route for this fence exclusively for Horse & Hound in the video below:

    Alternative 5a:

    Alternative 5b:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 5c:

    Another alternative 5c:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 5d:

    Fence 6: Triple Bar

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 7abcd: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit – the direct route here is to jump off the Leaf Pit drop, followed by a few strides to part c, which is a large hedge, followed by one of two angled brushes

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Riders can opt to jump either of the following fence 7d options – the one on the right will take only marginally less time than the left-hand option

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    View looking back up at the Leaf Pit

    Alternative 7a:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 7b:

    Fence 8: Defender Valley

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 9ab: Herbert’s Hollow – the direct route here is to jump both triple brushes in the picture below, which has more terrain to deal with than the slower route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 9b:

    Fence 10abc: Defender Trout Hatchery

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Watch Kitty King explain the direct route for this fence exclusively for Horse & Hound in the video below:

    Alternative 10b:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 10c:

    Fence 11ab: Defender Trout Hatchery

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 11b:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 12: Waterloo Rails

    Fence 13: Volatire Design Brush

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 14abc: Joules at the Maltings

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Watch Kitty King explain the direct route for this fence exclusively for Horse & Hound in the video below: 

    Alternative 14a:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 14c:

    Fence 15abc: Rolex – the direct route here is to jump one angled brush over a ditch to a triple brush. The longer route includes more jumping efforts and turns

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 15a:

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Alternative 15b:

    Alternative 15c:

    Fence 16: Parasol Table

    Fence 17ab: Irish Horse Board Bank

    Riders can choose to jump the log at part b either from right to left or left to right.

    Fence 18: Cottesmore Leap

    Fence 18 alternative:

    Fence 19ab: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers

    Fence 20abc: Defender at the Dairy Mound – the direct route here involves jumping the over below at the top of a mound, followed by a right-hand line to a narrow arrowhead, black down the mound on a left-hand curve to another narrow arrowhead

    Alternative 20b (there is also an alternative to fence 22a):

    Alternative 20c:

    Fence 21: Pardubice

    Fence 22: Rolex Grand Slam at Capability’s Cutting

    Alternative fence 22:

    Fence 23: Agria Lifetime Equine Slate Mine

    Alternative fence 23:

    Fence 24: Boodles Raindance

    Fence 25ab: Boodles Raindance

    Fence 26: Lion Bridge

    Fence 27: Lion Bridge – the direct route is to jump the fish. Those not wanting to jump the fish can run through the water, straight under the bridge and out the water the other side of the bridge to a house, which is on dry land (pictured two photos below)

    Alternative 27:

    Fence 28: Horatio’s Garden

    Fence 29: Defender Finale

