Top-10 contender out of Burghley, as Harry Meade and Oliver Townend finalise their rides





Richard Jones is the latest withdrawal from this week’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials (30 August-3 September).

Richard and Alfies Clover – owned by Sandra Martin, Dinah Saunders and his rider – have finished seventh at Burghley twice and would have had a good shot at another top-10 placing.

The Rutland-based rider said he was “absolutely gutted”, explaining the reason behind the horse’s withdrawal: “He sustained a very minor skin injury a couple of days ago which we were hopeful would not prevent him from competing, but after a final assessment this morning, we have made the decision that in the interests of his welfare, which is, of course, paramount to everything, it would not be appropriate to run him this week.

“So very sorry for his owners, our team, and all his connections. He is super fit and well, and we were very much looking forward to giving it our best shot at making this another very competitive Burghley.”

Following his Burghley Horse Trials withdrawal, Richard wished the very best of luck to all this year’s competitors, saying: “We will be cheering you on.”

In further news finalising the field for this week’s event, Harry Meade and Oliver Townend, who each had four horses entered, have now chosen their three rides.

Harry will start on Away Cruising, Cavalier Crystal and Tenareze, with Red Kite left on the sidelines.

Oliver’s runners are Tregilder, Swallow Springs and Ballaghmor Class. Oliver’s fourth entry, who won’t have a chance to start this time, was Cooley Rosalent.

