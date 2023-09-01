‘Bold, brave’ horse who had kissing spine operation makes Burghley debut





Tim Cheffings is aiming for his first Defender Burghley Horse Trials finish with his own and Emma Bryant’s Burghley debutant Gaston.

Tim Cheffings last competed at Burghley in 2014 on Alinero Van Het Scharenberg, but he retired during the cross-country phase.

Gaston, a Sanyo 12-year-old, has been with Tim since he was a just backed four-year-old. He’s recently showed promise by jumping round both Bramham and Blair.

“I’ve seen him right through the ranks,” said Tim.

Two years ago, Gaston had an operation for kissing spine. While his jumping has not been affected, Tim said that Gaston’s history means he can get tight in his neck during the dressage.

“He has never been the easiest on the flat,” added Tim. “He tends to draw his neck back and he can be tricky to ride, especially in an atmosphere. Today he went round well before the test and I was like ‘oh this feels really good’. But he told me a bit of a lie and he tightened up in the arena.”

Gaston’s issues came to the surface when Tim noticed the gelding wasn’t improving quite as he had hoped during training, as he explained: “He started struggling doing shoulder-in, and after some investigations we found he had kissing spine. Since he had it operated on he’s so much better, though I’m not quite getting the work I get at home at a competition yet. It doesn’t really affect him now, especially during the jumping and the galloping.

“We try to work him long and low, which he finds quite hard. He likes to be up in front, and that’s how he jumps. He’s very easy to jump, though, as he loves it. I can just leave the rein alone and I let him get on with it.

“During the cross-country he’s a bold, brave horse, so as long as he’s on his A game and I’m on mine all should be well.”

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in