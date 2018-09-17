Ros Canter’s showjumping clear secures fantastic double gold for Britain at WEG

Ros Canter showjumped clear today (Monday, 17 September) in the final phase of the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) to secure team gold for Great Britain — and individual gold for herself.

By the time Ros entered the arena on her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B, she had a fence in hand to secure the team gold, but only a clear could ensure she kept an individual medal. She kept her cool to deliver a fault-free performance.

“It’s a surreal day for me — I’m proud for my country and excited for the whole team around me and everyone who’s put so much into this,” said Ros.

The leader after cross-country, Germany’s Ingrid Klimke, looked like keeping her spot right up until the very last fence — when SAP Hale Bob OLD hit the front rail of the parallel. She dropped down to take the individual bronze.

Ireland kept the team silver and achieved individual silver, with Padraig McCarthy and Mr Chunky coming through with a clear round to secure individual second, from seventh place after the cross-country. Sarah Ennis (Horseware Stellar Rebound) was second coming into this phase, but she had the second part of the treble at fence five down to drop to fifth individually.

France held onto team bronze, with Japan fourth. Olympic qualifications went to Germany, Australia and New Zealand in fifth, sixth and seventh.

Piggy French was the second-best British team member when Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo had the first part of the double at fence five down for 10th place individually.

“I had a different horse to what I’ve ever had before — he felt good outside but was spooky and a bit tight in there,” she said.

Tom McEwen suffered a similar fate when Toledo De Kerser — who belongs to Jane Inns, Tom and his mother Ali — hit the upright at fence 11.

“He jumped a super round and was unlucky to have that one down as he’s usually a reliable jumper, but that’s the sport,” said Tom, who finished 12th.

Fourth team member Gemma Tattersall suffered disappointment today when Arctic Soul became tight through his back towards the end of the round and had three fences down.

Britain’s individual rider Tina Cook finished ninth with Billy The Red, who showjumped clear today.

“I’m thrilled with him — he’s a magical jumper and so consistent in this phase,” said Tina.

The showjumping was originally scheduled to run yesterday (Sunday, 16 September) but Hurricane Florence forced its postponement until today.

Full report on the eventing from WEG in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out Thursday 20 September, including exclusive analysis and opinion.