Update on the two horses injured during WEG cross-country

Two horses who were injured during today’s cross-country in the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) are receiving veterinary treatment.
Euforian, ridden by the only Norwegian rider in the competition, Heidi Bratlie Larsen, went lame on course and was pulled up by the ground jury after fence 21. He was taken by horse ambulance to the onsite veterinary treatment centre.
The 13-year-old gelding has been diagnosed with a soft tissue injury and is being cared for in the treatment centre.
Box Qutie, ridden by Swedish team member Anna Freskgård, pulled up lame at the finish of the course and was shielded with screens and then transferred by horse ambulance to Tryon Equine Hospital 4km from the venue for assessment.
The 12-year-old mare has been diagnosed with soft tissue injury and is being treated at Tryon Equine Hospital.
Sweden is sitting in seventh place in the team competition, counting scores from Ludwig Svennerstål (Stinger), Louise Svensson Jähde (Waikiki 207) and Niklas Lindbåck (Focus Filiocus).
The eventing competition schedule has been disrupted by Hurricane Florence. The showjumping should have taken place tomorrow (Sunday) to bring the event to a close, but with torrential rain expected the final horse inspection is now scheduled for tomorrow and the showjumping for Monday. The British team are currently in team gold position, with Ros Canter also holding individual silver.
The cross-country today was run at three-minute intervals rather than the planned four minutes, so that the action would be finished sooner. There were a few showers, but the conditions were generally horse friendly, with temperatures much lower than on the dressage days.
Keep up to date with all the action from WEG on horseandhound.co.uk and don’ forget to buy next week’s H&H magazine (dated 20 September) for our full report, including exclusive analysis and opinion.