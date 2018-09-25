Welcome to the Tryon World Equestrian Games 2018, brought to you by Horse & Hound. Our reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan will be on site in North Carolina, United States throughout the Games to share all the highs and lows with you. The World Equestrian Games (WEG) brings together the world championships of eight equestrian disciplines to a single location once every four years.

World Equestrian Games dates: 11-25 September 2018