Tryon World Equestrian Games 2018

Welcome to the Tryon World Equestrian Games 2018, brought to you by Horse & Hound. Our reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan will be on site in North Carolina, United States throughout the Games to share all the highs and lows with you. The World Equestrian Games (WEG) brings together the world championships of eight equestrian disciplines to a single location once every four years.

World Equestrian Games dates: 11-25 September 2018

Choose a sport:

Latest news

Read more WEG news

WEG countdown

Dressage

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Eventing

European Eventing Championships cross-country Nicola Wilson Bulana

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Showjumping

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Para dressage

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Driving

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Endurance

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Vaulting

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide

Reining

Tickets | News | Bluffers’ guide