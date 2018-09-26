11 things you might not know about eventing world champion Ros Canter

On Monday 17 September 2018, the small but mighty British event rider, Ros Canter, stole our hearts when taking team and individual gold at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, riding Allstar B (pictured). Here, we give you a run down of some facts you might not know about eventing’s new first lady…

1. Ros is based on her family farm where she grew up at Hallington, near Louth in Lincolnshire. Her mother also runs a livery business from there.

2. Thirty-two-year-old Ros was a member of the South Wold Hunt North Pony Club and she produced her ponies from an early age

3. She studied sports science at Sheffield Hallam University, where she also played first team hockey

4. Ros went to work for Judy Bradwell in 2008 — this was meant to be a short summer job, but she ended up staying there for four years.

5. In 2008 Ros represented Great Britain at the World University Equestrian Championships in Algeria, where she won a silver medal in the showjumping

6. Ros took over the ride on Allstar B (or Alby as he is known at home) in 2013. His owner, Caroline Moore, and fellow event rider Emily Parker initially produced him up to two-star level.

7. Ros is not quite 5ft 2in and weighs eight stone, which is why she looks small aboard 17.1hh Alby.

8. She was a talented cross-country runner as a child and still plays hockey and netball today.

9. She trains with Ian Woodhead and Chris Bartle.

10. From her seven four-star starts so far, Ros has finished in the top 10 five times.

11. She also produced New Zealand event rider Tim Price’s 2018 World Equestrian Games mount, Cekatinka, competing her up to two-star level until the end of 2015.

