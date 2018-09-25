A new series of lecture demos will run this November, featuring the newly-crowned individual world eventing champion, Ros Canter.

Titled ‘four-years to four-star’, Ros, who is also a senior European eventing championship team gold medallist, will shed light on the journey of a horse and rider in training as they strive to achieve their eventing goals.

Caroline Moore, British Eventing national coach to junior squad and joint-owner of Ros’ World Equestrian Games mount Allstar B, will work alongside Ros in a series of four lecture demos throughout the UK.

Together they aim to “reveal the secrets of success when taking a horse from the early stages of training, through competing at grass-roots, one-star, intermediate and right through to advanced and four-star events.”

Ros not only has world team and individual gold medals to her name, but she was also third at Badminton and Luhmühlen four-stars this season, riding two different horses. Ros is also a prolific producer of young horses and is frequently found in the top 10 at the Burghley Young Event Horse final.

Heidi Coy, the reigning junior European eventing championships double silver medallist, will also feature throughout the demos as a support rider.

Caroline said: “We will explain the backbones of the system required to produce horses successfully through the levels. Ros and Heidi will ride horses that they have produced from four-year-olds to championship level, and we will demonstrate simple but effective exercises that establish the basics and beyond required for the successful partnership in this demanding sport.”

Continued below…

The lecture demo dates are as follows:

8 November — Scottish National Equestrian Centre, Scotland

9 November — Alnwick Ford, Northumberland

13 November — Vale View, East Midlands

15 November — Hartpury College, Gloucestershire

Doors will open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The events will last two-and-a-half hours with a short break for refreshments. Tickets can be purchased online.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.