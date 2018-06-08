Ros Canter leads Bramham CIC3* despite major bridle malfunction

Ros Canter suffered a tack malfunction after storming into the lead in the dressage of the BETA CIC3* at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials yesterday (7 June).

The British rider had just finished her test on No Excuse and was riding along the side of the arena to the main ring exit gate when the problem happened.

“He shook his head and his ear covers flew off and the bridle too,” she told H&H, adding that the horse didn’t seem bothered. “He’s pretty horizontal. I wasn’t sure if I was allowed to get off as I was still in the ring, so I said to the judge at B [Jane Tolley], ‘Sorry to interrupt, but am I allowed to dismount?’ She got out of the car and said yes, she thought I should get off and together we put it back on.”

Until then, Ros’ day had gone better than she could have planned when she took the lead in the class on a mark of 24.4 with Michele Saul’s nine-year-old by Nekton.

“He was a little star,” she said. “He’s still new to this level, but in the past six weeks he’s found his own balance. He was always going to be capable of a very smart test but now he’s able to hold himself it’s made a big change in his way of going.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

With the final tests in this class still taking place this afternoon, Ros remains in the lead. She heads a British top four, with Izzy Taylor and last year’s Blenheim Event Rider Masters winner Be Touchable in second on 24.5, Nicola Wilson third on European Championships individual bronze medallist Bulana (25) and William Fox-Pitt fourth on Fernhill Pimms (26.9).

More updates from Bramham on horseandhound.co.uk later today and over the weekend, plus full report in next week’s magazine (issue dated 14 June).