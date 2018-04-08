How to watch the 2018 World Equestrian Games on TV

If you’re not making the trip to North Carolina for the Tryon World Equestrian Games (11-25 September) and are worried about missing out on the action — don’t panic. Our guide on how to keep up with the Games on TV and online will be updated nearer to the competition with all you need to know to plan your essential viewing.

World Equestrian Games TV schedule



BBC and other TV coverage



Details of TV coverage will be added here when it becomes available.

FEI TV online



Details to follow.

H&C TV

Details to follow.

British Eurosport

Details to follow.

Follow online with H&H

Find frequent reports, videos, news stories, blogs, cross-country course pictures, dummies’ guides to each sport and more on H&H’s dedicated world equestrian games microsite at: www.horseandhound.co.uk/world-equestrian-games

We will be sending out frequent email newsletters rounding up the WEG action throughout the Games — sign up for this at www.horseandhound.co.uk/newsletter

Read all the latest WEG news here

Don’t miss our special WEG preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine out on Thursday 6 September.