Britain tops World Equestrian Games medals table

Britain is in the lead in the World Equestrian Games medals table as the second week of competition in Tryon is well under way.

Sophie Wells and C Fatal Attraction’s gold in yesterday’s individual grade V para dressage took the British tally to five; three gold and two bronze. Germany and the US are also on five each but as fewer of these are gold – two for Germany and one for the US – Britain is at the top.

The other two golds were of course the individual and team medals won by Ros Canter and the British team in the eventing which concluded on Monday, while Charlotte Dujardin and the dressage team took bronze in their individual and team events.

Team GBR’s chef de mission David Holmes said: “It’s a credit to the hard work and professionalism of the athletes, grooms, owners, their home teams and the UK Sport National Lottery-funded World Class Programme support staff, on their WEG campaign.

“All the team have worked with the single goal of creating an environment for success, to enable our athletes to achieve medal-winning and personal best performances.”

The British showjumpers will start their bid to add to this tally this afternoon (19 September) in the speed leg of the competition, from which riders’ penalty scores will be carried to the next stage.

Britain’s para dressage combinations Natasha Baker and Mount St John Diva Dannebrog, and Erin Orford on Dior are also in grade III individual action this afternoon, with the team competition starting tomorrow. The vaulting competition also continues until Sunday, the last day of the Games.

