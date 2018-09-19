British and Irish team orders revealed for WEG showjumping: find out who jumps when

Ireland’s Shane Sweetnam will be the first rider into the arena when the Bank of America-sponsored showjumping competition at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, kicks off tomorrow morning (Wednesday, 19 September). The order in which riders will jump was revealed this evening.

Tomorrow’s showjumping starts at 9am local time (2pm British time). This is the speed leg of the competition — each rider jumps one round, against the clock, with seconds added for jumping faults. The fastest rider is given a zero score. The other competitors are given a penalty score which is half the difference between their time and the leading time to carry forward into the next leg.

The British riders will jump in the following order:

William Funnell and The Billy Stud’s Billy Buckingham — ninth into the arena, approx 9.18am local time (2.18am British time)

and The Billy Stud’s — ninth into the arena, approx 9.18am local time (2.18am British time) Holly Smith with her own and her husband Graham’s and TJ Hall Limited’s Hearts Destiny — 39th int0 the arena, approx 10.33am (3.33pm British time)

with her own and her husband Graham’s and TJ Hall Limited’s — 39th int0 the arena, approx 10.33am (3.33pm British time) Amanda Derbyshire and Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s Luibanta BH — 76th into the arena, approx 1.58pm local time (6.58pm British time)

and Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s — 76th into the arena, approx 1.58pm local time (6.58pm British time) William Whitaker and Ludwig Criel’s Utamaro D’Ecassines — 104th into the arena, approx 3.09pm local time (8.58pm British time)

The Irish riders will jump in the following order:

Shane Sweetnam and his own and Spy Coast Farm LLC’s Chaqui Z — first into the arena, 9am local time (2pm British time)

and his own and Spy Coast Farm LLC’s — first into the arena, 9am local time (2pm British time) Shane Breen and Breen Equestrian and Jos Lansink Horses’ Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker — 31st into the arena, 10.17am (3.17pm British time)

and Breen Equestrian and Jos Lansink Horses’ — 31st into the arena, 10.17am (3.17pm British time) Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu — 67th into the arena, approx 1.40pm (6.40pm British time)

and — 67th into the arena, approx 1.40pm (6.40pm British time) Cian O’Connor and Good Luck — 97th into the arena, approx 3.25pm (8.25pm British time)

In total, 124 horses will start the jumping competition tomorrow in the US Trust Arena. They are arranged into six blocks, with two 15min breaks in each of the morning and afternoon, plus a lunch break. The action kicks off again after the lunch break at 1.30pm. The very last rider to jump will be Brazil’s Pedro Junquiera Muylaert on Prince Royal Z MFS.

Horse & Hound’s bumper magazine reports from WEG will be in the issues dated 20 September (dressage and eventing) and 27 September (showjumping and para dressage).