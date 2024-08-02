



The Olympic showjumping team medals at Paris 2024 were decided this afternoon (2 August), with gold won thanks to an epic performance from Great Britain, USA taking the silver medal and host nations France claiming bronze.

But there was “disappointment” for Ireland, who had been in medal contention, but dropped down the rankings to finish in seventh place on a team score of 14.

Pathfinders Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz came to the final fence to the sound of whistles as he looked to be coming very close to the time allowed of 79sec. As he pushed on for home, the front rail of the final oxer fell and they did indeed exceed the time, finishing with five penalties.

Daniel Coyle and Legacy continued their tremendous form with a clear round, but Cian O’Connor and Maurice hit two fences on the home straight, also adding a time-fault, to post nine penalties and sadly drop Ireland out of contention for a place on the podium.

“It was a difficult round, obviously disappointing – we jump all over the world, week in, week out at major shows and between us we haven’t had so many fences down,” said Cian.

“It’s hard – the pinnacle is where we want to go well”

“It’s hard – the pinnacle is where we want to go well and obviously with this new [three-combination] format it’s very different and comes down to the wire with the third-line riders all going in there in the order of scores,” added Cian.

“So we needed a clear there for us to get bronze – that’s how tight it was – and I thought I gave Maurice a good distance into the treble and I gave him nice space. He just spotted the filler and didn’t get much height, and then at the second double, maybe I lost my concentration, but it was too close. But he jumped well and when it comes to these championships if you come out with happy, healthy and sound horses, that’s a good day.

“We came here in our own minds thinking that we could do well and we’ll dust ourselves off and start again.”

After a two-day break, the Olympic showjumping resumes on Monday (5 August) with the individual qualifier, followed by the individual medal decider on Tuesday.

