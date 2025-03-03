



In this week’s international showjumping news round-up we head to Wellington, Florida, where Irish teenage sensation Tim Brennan has everyone talking. There’s also the latest Nations Cup contest to read about and this week the Longines Global Champions Tour of 2025 kicked off in Qatar, where a whizzy mare stole our hearts for the second year running.

Read on for this week’s international showjumping news and results round-up.

Showjumping news: Irish teenager is living the US dream

Remember the name, because Tim Brennan is a real rising star of the sport. Having jumped with great success on youth teams in recent years, the Kilkenny 19-year-old has made the trip to Florida to contest his first Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). In this season’s prestigious BrainJuice under-25 series, he’s been in flying form and sealed overall victory by landing the penultimate grand prix riding his own Diadema Della Caccia.

“She has the heart of a lion,” Tim said of the Italian-bred Diamant De Semilly mare he’s been riding for five years.

The pair topped a competitive six-way jump-off and were cheered ringside by Tim’s family who were visiting from Ireland.

“She’s deadly careful,” said Tim of the flying grey mare. “She will jump anything for you once you ask her and I just have to be on the ball. She’s taken me all the way up through the ranks in Ireland and now we’re lucky enough to bring her out [to Florida].

“I was always thinking about coming out here; it’s a great experience to get more mileage under my belt. I’m looking forward to carrying this experience home, hopefully for a good year.”

Tim is based with John Roche while in the US, who credited his teenage pupil for having “a good eye, a good feel and a strong bond with Diadema Della Caccia”.

“A good grey mare will try for you. He gets on very well with her,” said John, who also credited Tim’s groom Juan Luis “Guicho” Rebollo for his help. “This series brings great development. For juniors or amateurs, it gives great opportunities for team involvement, and there’s no one route to success. I can’t say enough positive things about the division.”

Nations Cup serves up team thriller

Nine teams came forward for Saturday’s $150,000 CSIO4* Nations Cup at Wellington International’s WEF and it was won by the all-female US team of Natalie Dean (Acota M), Carly Anthony with Heavenly W, Charlotte Jacobs riding Playboy JT Z and Laura Kraut with Tres Bien Z, making her 90th Nations Cup appearance for USA.

“When Robert told me who the team was, I was really pumped,” said Laura. “These three amazing riders have been on fire for a while now, not just recently but for years. The way they rode the first round, it was textbook. I think building towards the Los Angeles Olympics we have three exciting young girls here that I think have a strong chance if things go right.”

Senior team debutante Carly Anthony was full of praise for Heavenly W after jumping a double clear.

“We wouldn’t be here without the horses, so I owe everything to Heavenly and to my team that supports me every day to be able to achieve this incredible opportunity and goal,” she said.

Ireland finished seven penalties behind USA for the runner-up spot. Lining up were Michael Duffy (Cantano 32), Bertram Allen riding Qonquest De Rigo, Cian O’Connor with Belvedere and Daniel Coyle on Incredible.

Great Britain’s three-rider team of Jessica Mendoza (In The Air), Charlie Jones (Capitale 6) and Harry Charles riding Casquo Blue finished sixth.

Showjumping news: Kimosa returns to the winner’s enclosure

On the CSI2* Andalucia Sunshine Tour, British riders were in flying form. Among the winners was Jodie Hall McAteer and her 15-year-old mare Kimosa Van Het Kritrahof, who landed the 1.45m ranking class, and Chloe Winchester who topped the 1.40m small grand prix riding eight-year-old stallion Toblerone OS.

Global Champions Tour kicks off with remarkable double

Finally in this week’s international showjumping news round up, we head to Doha, Qatar, where the opening grand prix of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) went to Abdel Said with Bonne Amie for the second year running. The Belgian rider finished ahead of Daniel Deusser (Gangster VH Noddevelt), and Saudi contender Abdulrahman Alrajhi claimed his first LGCT podium finish in third on Ventago.

“When I walked the course, I thought ‘Wow’ – you don’t come across courses like this every week,” said Abdel. “I’m incredibly proud of ‘Bonnie’ today.”

Best of the Irish was Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights who jumped clear in round one but tipped the first fence in the jump-off to finish seventh. Great Britain’s Ellen Whitaker (Korlenski) and Scott Brash with recent dual grand prix winner Hello Folie each picked up four faults in round one.

The opening Global Champions League contest went to reigning champions Cannes Stars powered by Iron Dames, one of 17 teams in action this year.

