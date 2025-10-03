



All roads lead to Barcelona, Spain, this week (2-5 October) for the Longines League of Nations (LLN) final where Great Britain’s showjumpers are among the nine countries who have qualified for Sunday’s two-round decider.

So who will be lining up for this year’s event?

The LLN Final in Barcelona: runners and riders

Great Britain’s chef d’equipe Di Lampard has selected a star-studded dream team for Sunday’s LLN Final in Barcelona. They arrive at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona off the back of a glorious victory in the final leg of the LLN qualifiers in St Tropez-Gassin, as well as a historic victory in the BMO Nations Cup at Spruce Meadows.

“We’ve had a really good season, but we’ve got better and better,” says Di.

Among the five riders representing Great Britain in Barclona this year are the trio of gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher.

They will be joined by Donald Whitaker, who played a key role in helping Great Britain win team silver at the European Championships in La Coruna, Spain this summer. The final squad member is relative five-star team newcomer Adrian Whiteway, who was part of the polished winning team in St Tropez-Gassin recently on his LLN debut.

Horse-wise, Donald lines up with his great partner Millfield Colette, the 12-year-old mare he jointly owns with Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen and with whom he finished 10th individually at the European Showjumping Championships and were celebrated last year as the King George V Gold Cup heroes.

Adrian brings Deborah Cox’s hugely consistent 12-year-old stallion Chacco Volo. While Adrian joked after helping the British team secure victory at the LLN in St Tropez that “Time-faults are our forte, if you like – we’re pretty good at getting them!”, they are equally proficient at clear rounds and that’s what counts in these top tier team competitions.

A full house of Olympic gold medallists

Fresh from success in the world’s richest showjumping competition at Spruce Meadows, reigning Olympic team gold medallist Scott Brash has kept his options open with his choice of horses. He is opting to bring both 16-year-old Hello Jefferson and breakthrough star Hello Folie, both of whom are owned by Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham.

Harry Charles returns to the team fold with his father Peter’s and Stall Zet’s Sherlock, The 12-year-old was last seen jumping double clear for a third place finish in the CSI5* Rolex grand prix at the Stephex Masters at the end of August.

Completing the quintet of British riders is world number two Ben Maher, who also has a choice of two horses in Barcelona, with Enjeu De Grisien or Point Break.

Who are Britain’s rivals?

The other teams to have qualified for Sunday’s LLN Final in Barcelona from the four global legs in Abu Dhabi, Ocala, Rotterdam and St Tropez are Team USA, hosts Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France and the newly crowned European champions Belgium. Germany returns to the Spanish city as title-holders, having lifted the inaugural trophy in dramatic style in 2024.

Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake has selected Neal Fearon, Billy Twomey, Bertram Allen, Mikey Pender and Sean Monaghan for the Spanish event this week.

Among the other international showjumping superstars in action will be European champion Richard Vogel and the Olympic champion Christian Kukuk.

The four-day CSIO Barcelona kicks off on Thursday 2 October, with the 1.60m grand prix taking place on Friday evening (3 October). Horse & Hound will be on hand to bring you all the latest news with the full report appearing in the 9 October issue of the magazine.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now