



Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher, now a highly-respected trainer, as well as a breeder and producer of young horses, shares his views on the disparity between pitiful and mega-money prizes in showjumping

A successful Chepstow Summer International was really encouraging to see. With classes for all, there were two ranking competitions. The first was won by Olli Fletcher with Trevor Breen second, but Trevor came back to claim the grand prix with a masterfully crafted round on Kannoon Blue.

It’s a big outlay for a CSI2* show to put on two ranking classes. But organiser Matt Broome was rewarded with their best international show yet. They even had to turn away some entries, he told me.

The unbelievable cost of travelling horses abroad since Brexit makes it impossible to cover costs unless you have a string capable of winning ranking classes or grands prix. Aiming for young horse classes or producing horses needing experience at 1.30m and 1.35m means some very high bills to pay.

So well done to the likes of Chepstow, Chard and Bolesworth; I’m pleased they got the support they deserve. But it’s not such good news on the national show front.

Firstly, don’t believe that old chestnut that entries at county shows are declining because younger riders dislike jumping on grass. Good going is important, but top five-star shows including the likes of Aachen, Calgary, Rome, Dublin and Hickstead all take place on grass.

No, it’s because travelling and stabling expenses can’t be justified to compete for a £1,000 prize – the same as it was in 1980 and what should be £5,480 today, factoring in inflation.

As we come into autumn, Shrewsbury, Henley, Bucks County and Newbury – shows where our sport has enjoyed tremendous support from riders and crowds alike – have dropped their showjumping. More will follow and we must ask why.

Years ago, I advocated for a British Showjumping committee of three or four riders and ex-riders to work with show organisers who might see hosting showjumping as problematic.

I know it works, having been co-opted onto the Great Yorkshire committee when their jumping lost its former glory and needed a revamp. At this year’s Yorkshire – with its full stands, superb competitions on good ground, a great atmosphere enhanced by excellent course-building and commentary – I felt proud of what we’d achieved.

The only comparable show is the Royal Highland, which Douglas Duffin tells me is likewise fantastic for riders. When I was riding and lived in Yorkshire, we had to travel south for the most lucrative prize money. It’s amazing that our two best national shows are now in the north of England and Scotland.

It would only take another two or three shows like the Yorkshire and Highland to transform the dynamics of the British season. Not only would it showcase the best of our sport to the public, but our up-and-coming riders would have the chance to make a living again.

“The realms of fantasy”

The Brits had a fantastic Spruce Meadows Masters in Calgary, winning the Nations Cup for the first time in 29 years ago with Scott Brash at his brilliant best to take the grand prix.

The C$5m (£2.7m) prize fund for the grand prix, watched by a packed crowd of 25,000, made it the richest one-day sporting event in Canadian history. To put it into perspective, the Derby at Epsom is worth £1.5m and the Cheltenham Gold Cup £625,000.

The British press has always been impressed by big purses so I was disappointed to find this remarkable achievement had no television or newspaper coverage.

More should be done or money spent to get the right person to address this in an era when sports need to push themselves to the media.

I rode on two winning Nations Cup teams in Calgary’s earlier days and spent time with its visionary creators Ron and Marg Southern. When they founded Spruce Meadows 50 years ago, you could tell by their enthusiasm and plans that this was always going to be a great show.

But even so, if you’d predicted a prize fund of C$5m for one competition, I’d have said you’re in the realms of fantasy.

● Does prize money – or a lack of it – influence where you compete? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: