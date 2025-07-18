



Adam Cromarty celebrates Spruce Meadows willingness to innovate and improve, bringing equestrian sport to a wider audience than ever before

Can you think of a rider, horse or success that changed the history of the sport? For me, it was when Scott Brash won the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping at Spruce Meadows in 2015.

We often talk about the importance of consistency in our sport and the Grand Slam title is the embodiment of this. For Scott to win three majors in a row seemed almost impossible. It happened during my second year of commentating at the Calgary venue.

Scott and I are both from Scotland and I had watched him climb our national ranks. Now we were 4,000 miles away from home and at a venue that most see only on television.

In front of a capacity crowd, Scott was last to go in round two and as he entered the ring, I announced, “All he has to do is leave the fences up and come home within the time allowed. If he does that, he’ll make history, he’ll win the CP International and claim a €1m [around £867,000] Rolex Grand Slam bonus. No pressure.”

Everyone sat in silent awe until I excitedly announced, “He’s done it!”

This year, Spruce Meadows is celebrating its 50th anniversary. My first visit was in 2013 and it’s no exaggeration to say that there is nothing like it anywhere in the world. Each time you walk through the gates and down the flag-adorned driveway, you can feel the history and the dreams that have been realised.

Although tradition is evident throughout the venue, there is a continual evolution that is often lacking within our sport. I’m sure there were a few raised eyebrows when it was announced that one of the main jumping rings was to be repurposed and become a football (soccer) stadium.

It was a genius move; home team Cavalry FC is a part of the Canadian Premier League and new faces are continually included within the sell-out crowds. Opening in September will be Foxtrot, a year-round restaurant, museum and café that overlooks the International Ring.

A touch of Marvel

This year, during each week of the Summer Series, the entertainment offering was substantial. It no doubt made watching our sport attractive to a new audience.

There were outdoor movie nights as well as a new stage with local and national music artists. The demonstration ring featured everything from corgi racing to the Lord Strathcona Mounted Regiment musical ride.

There were also several sold-out concert nights with acclaimed names such as Grammy award-winning singer Leon Bridges, who also walked the course for the Atco Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

I don’t think any other venue has teamed up with a brand such as Marvel, but with a free comic featuring familiar characters on a Spruce Meadows adventure and collectable posters, younger fans were offered a new way to engage.

I love doing live course walks with Spruce Meadows president and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott, who represented Canada at the 1996 Olympics. It’s a great opportunity to give fans some pre-competition insight. This summer, we were well protected with some “marvellous” heroes tagging along!

“A global jewel”

There’s a reason that so many corporate partners have been supporting the venue for decades, some since its inception. It’s a global jewel in the crown of our sport but also a place that the local community can enjoy year-round. From being a place to take a stroll, to the world-class Christmas market or attending PetFest, there’s always something to enjoy.

The Masters Tournament in September is being talked about worldwide.

In keeping with the 50th celebrations, the CPKC International grand prix will have a prize fund of $5m, in addition to the potential Rolex Grand Slam bonuses. The Nations Cup will feature 10 teams from around the world. We’ll enjoy the usual festivities such as a six-bar under lights, followed by a firework display to a live orchestra.

Any year at the Masters is frankly amazing, but I have a feeling this year will set the bar of how our sport should be presented.

