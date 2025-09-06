



In a poignant evening at the Spruce Meadows Masters, Canada, British showjumper Joe Stockdale followed in the footsteps of his late father Tim Stockdale when winning the ATCO Electric Six Bar competition.

Under the lights on Friday night (5 September), the 25-year-old rider and 11-year-old gelding It’s Confidential soared over a towering final fence set at 2.13m (more than 6ft 11in) to share the spoils with Czech rider Vaclav Stanek riding Quintin.

This was Joe’s first time competing at the Calgary venue; the last time he visited Spruce Meadows was to watch his dad Tim and Fresh Direct K2 clearing 2.03m to win the same world famous high-jump class in 2011.

Joe and Vaclav also made history as they smashed Spruce Meadows’ six-bar record of 2.12m, which was set by Jessica Kurten of Ireland riding Castle Forbes Libertina in 2004.

“Breaking the six bar record at Spruce Meadows and winning the same class as my dad here in Calgary is one I won’t forget,” said Joe Stockdale. “It’s Confidential cleared 2.13m to break the 21-year-old record – a very special night here in Canada.”

Joe Stockdale versus Vaclav Stanek in final round

A field of 12 lined up for this year’s ATCO Electric Six Bar, with each fence raised in height after each round. Seven combinations made it through to the fourth round where Joe, Vaclav and Daniel Deusser (Pepita Van’t Meulenof BR) again jumped clear.

When the German rider elected to withdraw before jumping the final set of four fences, it came down to a duel between Great Britain’s Joe and 30-year-old Vaclav riding 15-year-old Quintin.

Celebrations erupted after both combinations displayed immense skill and bravery to clear the towering line of fences once more, much to the delight of the packed grandstands on this, Spruce Meadows’ 50th anniversary.

Joe punched the air in delight after touching down on It’s Confidential (Conthargos x VDL Cardento 933), who is owned by Ben Carus. This was only their second six bar competition together, having finished third in Falsterbo recently.

Joe is back in action today (Saturday 6 September) at the Spruce Meadows Masters where he and Ebanking will be representing Great Britain in the BMO Nations Cup alongside team-mates Matt Sampson (Ebolensky), Ben Maher on Enjeu De Grisien and Donald Whitaker with Millfield Colette.

