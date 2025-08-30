



It’s a question we often ask, who is the best showjumping horse in the world right now? With different rankings, points lists and data to draw on, opinion is often divided. But according to the data analysts at EquiRatings, who produce a rolling ranking list of the world’s best showjumping horses in the world, it’s a close match between Ben Maher’s Point Break and Henrik von Eckermann’s King Edward this year.

Neither horse contested this year’s European showjumping championships and 15-year-old King Edward hasn’t been seen since the CSI5* grand prix at Wellington, Florida, in March, but he holds strong at the top of EquiRating’s list of top ranked horses with an Elo rating of 800.

The Elo rating system is a metric used to evaluate horse quality and consistency and is built on extensive performance data covering international showjumping competitions. The algorithm measures competition field strength, course difficulty and conditions, performance consistency and “predictive capability for future results”.

Point Break: on the ascent as one of the best showjumping horses in the world right now

This year, rising star of the sport, 11-year-old Point Break, entered the rankings for the top 10 highest-rated horses since 2010 with an Elo of 790. He rose to sixth in the standings behind all-time greatest showjumping horse King Edward, as well as sitting second to King Edward in the current rankings.

The Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossetter-owned stallion has had a busy year, most recently finishing runner-up in the CSI5* grand prix at the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in August, with previous wins in Aachen and Wellington, Florida.

Ben took the reins on Point Break (Action-Breaker x Balou Du Rouet), who was bred in Sweden by Nya Appelvikens Ridskola and produced in his early days by Anders Lagergreen, four years ago.

He says of “Bodhi”– named after Patrick Swayze’s character in the 1991 film Point Break – “That bond with your horse is very important. We’ve spent a lot of time, done a lot of travel, a lot of fitness work, competition ring time – it takes a lot to get these horses to this kind of level,” says Ben.

“If I try to push him out of his rhythm, he doesn’t like it at the moment but I think it will come a bit later. Luckily, he’s like a rubber ball and he can turn, so I try to play to his strengths.”

King Edward continues to reign as an all-time great

While Point Break is in the ascent, King Edward has reigned as one of the greatest showjumping horses in the world for several years, accumulating a wealth of titles, medals and other honours.

“Edward has the capability from I don’t know where, it’s beyond something else!” says Henrik. “He can jump a big fence without any effort. No other horse I’ve ever sat on has given me that feeling.

“He has the whole package, he’s so consistent, we know him very well now and what we have to think about with him; for example he’s a very sensitive horse so he needs to be very relaxed, when he’s tense then his jump gets a bit tense. So that’s what you need to focus on. Otherwise just keep him happy and healthy.”

Coming in third behind King Edward and Point Break in the current rankings of the best showjumping horses in the world right now is Beauville Z NOP, ridden by Maikel van der Vleuten, while the newly crowned European showjumping champion United Touch S (Richard Vogel) has gained enough Elo points to sit in fourth.

Continuing the top 10, we have European bronze medallist Ermitage Kalone (Gilles Thomas) in fifth, followed by Bond Jamesbond De La Hay (Gregory Wathelet), recent Valkenswaard grand prix winner Monaco (Harrie Smolders), Dynamix De Belheme (Steve Guerdat), Donatello D’Auge (Julien Epaillard) and Simon Delestre’s great partner Cayman Jolly Jumper is in 10th.

Ben Maher’s European team silver medal-winning partner Dallas Vegas Batilly is in 12th, while his Exit Remo sits in 25th. The only other British horse in the top 30 is Donald Whitaker’s Millfield Colette, a particular rising star of the past 12 months.

Ben’s Olympic gold medal-winning partner Explosion W shares second position with Daniel Deusser’s Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z in the rankings of the top showjumping horses in the world since 2010.

