



Young showjumper Joe Stockdale has the honour of being selected among the list of British showjumping entries for the 2024 Olympic Games with his top horse Equine America Cacharel. But remarkably in the run-up to the historic event in Paris, the Stockdale family have recently welcomed the arrival of 13-year-old mare Cacharel’s first foal, who was born via surrogate mother Latina.

“She’s a great looking foal – she looks really strong and healthy,” said Joe. “We’re chuffed to bits with her.”

The bay filly foal has been named Penny as “a nice little spin” on her dam’s stable name “Cash” and her sire is the young Casall ASK x Contender stallion Casallco. Joe revealed that the idea to take an embryo was formed while Cash was on the sidelines through the latter part of last year after picking up a minor injury after St Gallen.

“We had a couple of surrogate mares available so we said why not, let’s try it, and it’s lovely to get a filly out of her, too,” Joe told H&H.

“I spoke to a few people in the know about choosing a stallion and Casallco seemed a popular choice and one that seemed to be doing well. The characteristics seemed to fit quite nicely with Cash.”

Joe Stockdale: “We can see plenty of Cash in Penny already”

Little Penny will hopefully one day be following in her fantastic mother’s hoofprints in the sport. Equine America Cacharel (Cachas x Quinar Z) is owned by Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale, having been spotted and produced through her early years by Joe’s Olympian father Tim Stockdale.

Joe and Cash have enjoyed plenty of success at the top level, including helping Great Britain win team bronze at the world showjumping championships in 2022.

“We all say we can see plenty of Cash in Penny already,” said Joe. “But if she’s half as good as her mum she’ll be a super one to have. So fingers crossed.”

Cacharel was rested and brought back to the ring slowly ahead of this landmark Olympic year and recent five-star performances have indicated she’s performing better than ever, most recently jumping a super double clear to finish fourth in the prestigious CSI5* Rolex grand prix of Rome.

“She jumped top notch there,” said Joe. “She was really back to her brilliant best there. I was over the moon with her.”

The duo have been picked to represent Great Britain at the final leg of the Longines League Of Nations in Rotterdam next week alongside Ben Maher, Tim Gredley and Harry Charles.

