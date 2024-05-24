One senior championship debutant and five team regulars have been included on the list of British showjumping Olympic entries for the 2024 Paris Games.
British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have today (24 May) confirmed the 12 combinations – six riders and 12 horses – whose names will be submitted to the FEI. The final squad will be confirmed next month.
This would be a first senior championship for Robert Whitaker, and a first Olympics for Joe Stockdale, who represented Britain on Cacharel at the 2021 Europeans and 2022 World Championships, and Tim Gredley, who jumped Medoc De Toxandria at last year’s Europeans, and Omelli at the 2006 World Equestrian Games. Olympic champion Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles all represented Britain in Tokyo, and Scott and Ben were on the team that won gold at London 2012.
British showjumping Olympic entries:
Scott Brash with 15-year-old Hello Jefferson (pictured)
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Bernard Mols
Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Irco Mena
Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Valentino
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Tina Petersson-Lind
Breeding: by Diamantino, out of a mare by Careful 28
Harry Charles with 12-year-old Aralyn Blue
Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter
Breeder: Franjo Udovc
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Ludwig AS
Harry Charles with 15-year-old Romeo 88
Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter
Breeder: Picobello Horses
Breeding: by Contact Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Orlando
Harry Charles with 11-year-old Sherlock
Owners: Stall Zet and Harry’s father Peter
Breeder: Gustaaf Quintelier
Breeding: by Bisquet Balou C, out of a mare by Malito De Reve
Tim Gredley with 11-year-old Imperial HBF
Owners: Tim’s father William and wife Rachel, and Unex Competition Yard
Breeder: HBF Stud
Breeding: by Glasgow-W VH Merelsnest, out of a mare by Original VDL
Tim Gredley with 12-year-old Medoc De Toxandria
Owners: Tim’s father William and wife Rachel, and Unex Competition Yard
Breeder: Werner Dierckx
Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle
Ben Maher with 11-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly
Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet
Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe
Ben Maher with 10-year-old Enjeu De Grisien
Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: SCEA Elevage de Grisien
Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo
Ben Maher with 10-year-old Point Break
Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright
Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola AB
Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet
Joseph Stockdale with 13-year-old Equine America Cacharel
Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura
Breeder: Bohm Helmut
Breeding: by Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar
Robert Whitaker with 11-year-old Vermento
Owners: Stephen and Caroline Blatchford
Breeders: Robert’s parents John and Clare Whitaker
Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12
The grooms’ names have not been confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.
Selection decisions are subject to riders’ and horses’ maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June. The selected squad of four combinations to travel to Paris, plus reserves, will be announced in late June.
Nominated entries for dressage combinations will be announced in the coming weeks; nominated entries for the para dressage squad for the Paralympic Games in Paris will be published in June.
You might also be interested in:
Graham Fletcher: ‘Olympic selection will be very difficult’
Two riders bidding for a senior championship debut among British eventing Olympic entries
Subscribe to Horse & Hound this spring for great savings
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.