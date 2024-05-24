{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Six of Britain’s best named for Paris Olympics jumping squad

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • One senior championship debutant and five team regulars have been included on the list of British showjumping Olympic entries for the 2024 Paris Games.

    British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have today (24 May) confirmed the 12 combinations – six riders and 12 horses – whose names will be submitted to the FEI. The final squad will be confirmed next month.

    This would be a first senior championship for Robert Whitaker, and a first Olympics for Joe Stockdale, who represented Britain on Cacharel at the 2021 Europeans and 2022 World Championships, and Tim Gredley, who jumped Medoc De Toxandria at last year’s Europeans, and Omelli at the 2006 World Equestrian Games. Olympic champion Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles all represented Britain in Tokyo, and Scott and Ben were on the team that won gold at London 2012.

    British showjumping Olympic entries:

    Scott Brash with 15-year-old Hello Jefferson (pictured)

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: Bernard Mols

    Breeding: by Cooper Van De Heffinck, out of a mare by Irco Mena

    Scott Brash with 10-year-old Hello Valentino

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: Tina Petersson-Lind

    Breeding: by Diamantino, out of a mare by Careful 28

    Harry Charles with 12-year-old Aralyn Blue

    Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter

    Breeder: Franjo Udovc

    Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of a mare by Ludwig AS

    Harry Charles with 15-year-old Romeo 88

    Owners: Ann Thompson and Harry’s father Peter

    Breeder: Picobello Horses

    Breeding: by Contact Van De Heffink, out of a mare by Orlando

    Harry Charles with 11-year-old Sherlock

    Owners: Stall Zet and Harry’s father Peter

    Breeder: Gustaaf Quintelier

    Breeding: by Bisquet Balou C, out of a mare by Malito De Reve

    Tim Gredley with 11-year-old Imperial HBF

    Owners: Tim’s father William and wife Rachel, and Unex Competition Yard

    Breeder: HBF Stud

    Breeding: by Glasgow-W VH Merelsnest, out of a mare by Original VDL

    Tim Gredley with 12-year-old Medoc De Toxandria

    Owners: Tim’s father William and wife Rachel, and Unex Competition Yard

    Breeder: Werner Dierckx

    Breeding: by Der Senaat III, out of a mare by Kelvin De Sainte Hermelle

    Ben Maher with 11-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly

    Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: Jean Claude Viollet

    Breeding: by Cap Kennedy, out of a mare by L’Arc De Triomphe

    Ben Maher with 10-year-old Enjeu De Grisien

    Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: SCEA Elevage de Grisien

    Breeding: by Toulon, out of a mare by Andiamo

    Ben Maher with 10-year-old Point Break

    Owners: Rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright

    Breeder: Nya Äppelvikens Ridskola AB

    Breeding: by Action-Breaker, out of a mare by Baloubet Du Rouet

    Joseph Stockdale with 13-year-old Equine America Cacharel

    Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura

    Breeder: Bohm Helmut

    Breeding: by Cachas, out of a mare by Quinar

    Robert Whitaker with 11-year-old Vermento

    Owners: Stephen and Caroline Blatchford

    Breeders: Robert’s parents John and Clare Whitaker

    Breeding: by Argento, out of a mare by Skippy 12

    The grooms’ names have not been confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.

    Selection decisions are subject to riders’ and horses’ maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June. The selected squad of four combinations to travel to Paris, plus reserves, will be announced in late June.

    Nominated entries for dressage combinations will be announced in the coming weeks; nominated entries for the para dressage squad for the Paralympic Games in Paris will be published in June.

