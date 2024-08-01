



The Olympic showjumping team qualifier results are in after a fast and furious three hours of action in Paris. It’s been a super day for Great Britain, who qualified comfortably for tomorrow’s team final, and Ireland are also in the top 10 teams so will come back for a shot at the medals.

The day started with drama for Tokyo team silver medallists the USA when they had to make a late substitution to their team.

Ben Maher was first out of the blocks for Team GB and put in a super clear on Dallas Vegas Batilly.

Harry Charles kept Britain well in the hunt with four faults on Romeo 88.

Scott Brash took the anchor leg for Great Britain and confirmed the qualification with four faults on Jefferson.

Away from the Brits, there were some surprises in today’s competition.

In the second rider rotation, a competitor who had been called in from the alternate spot shone.

After the third tranche of riders, the Olympics showjumping team qualifier results were confirmed.

Ireland also made it through to tomorrow’s decider.

Unfortunately the Brazilian team dropped out of the running today because Pedro Veniss was eliminated when “minor blood” was found on Nimrod De Muze’s flanks.

Looking ahead, here’s what to keep an eye on in the team showjumping medal contest.

Although today and tomorrow are all about showjumping, we’re also looking forward to the Olympic dressage action getting going again on Saturday – and we’ve been catching up on yesterday’s final stories in that discipline.

Yessin Rahmouni was in bed for two months this spring after a serious injury in a fall, but returned to compete in the dressage here in Paris.

Finally, Yvonne Losos de Muñiz retired her 19-year-old mare yesterday in Paris.

Join us again tomorrow for more showjumping action from Paris 2024.

