



The Paris Olympic dressage times for Saturday’s (3 August) grand prix special have now been released, following the conclusion of the grand prix qualifier.

Ten of the 20 original nations have qualified for the special at Paris 2024, which decides the team medals. It kicks off at 10am local time (9am British time) with Jayden Brown on Quincy B, for Australia, the final team to make the cut.

The grand prix special all takes place on one day. The final rider is the defending Olympic champion Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who is due in with TSF Dalera BB at 3.25pm local time (2.25pm British time).

There are three rotations of 10 seeded riders, with one from each nation. As Britain qualified third, they are third last in each group. The grand prix winners, Germany, go last.

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete in the dressage at the Paris Olympic Games, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

What are the Olympic grand prix special dressage times for the British riders?

Who else should you watch?

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann-Andersen on Vayron at 11.20am local time (10.20am British time)

Germany’s Frederic Wandres on Bluetooth OLD at 11.30am local time (10.30am British time)

Denmark’s Nanna Skodborg-Merrald at 1.15pm local time (12.15pm British time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy at 1.25pm local time (12.25pm British time)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown at 2.25pm local time (1.25pm British time)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Freestyle at 3.15pm local time (2.15pm British time)

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB at 3.25pm local time (2.25pm British time)

What are the breaks during the sessions?

There are two 25min breaks, after the first two groups of 10 riders.

The first break is after Frederic Wandres completes, and resumes with Australia’s William Matthew (Mysterious Star) at 11.55am local time (10.55 British time).

The second break is after Isabell Werth completes, and resumes with Australia’s Simone Pearce (Destano) at 1.55pm local time (12.55pm British time).

Olympic grand prix special dressage times: complete list

The full times are listed below.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: