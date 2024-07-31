



First into the arena on the second day of competition, reigning world champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale (Lord Leatherdale x Negro) put in an authoritative performance to score 78.91% in the Paris 2024 Olympic dressage grand prix.

Like her teammates Becky Moody and Carl Hester the day before, Lottie didn’t take any unnecessary risks, so didn’t quite hit the plus-80% scores she got in Aachen last month.

But her score here will be more than enough to secure her a spot in Sunday’s freestyle and the team a spot in Saturday’s grand prix special – which will determine the team medals.

“I had an amazing test,” said Lottie. “First to go on the second day is not always the best position but I think in this weather it was to our advantage.

“The test was what we needed to do today, I’m very happy with it, it was a good round and other than a little moment in the rein back I couldn’t ask for much more, to be honest.

“I think our whole team over the last few days has really performed amazingly and has put us in a good position for the weekend.”

Glamourdale looked assured and in his element throughout, with his canter work a highlight as usual. His extended canter scored four 10s, with his two-tempi changes also scoring a 10.

“He had a great time in there,” said Lottie. “I think the moment at the end was very special with him very relaxed on a long rein, enjoying the cheering and the flags waving – that was an amazing feeling.”

Lottie added that she made sure to take in the palace and the surroundings before her test, but once the bell rang it was “full concentration”.

What will be a massive confidence boost for Lottie and a concern for her medal rivals is that it’s easy to see where Glamourdale will pick up more marks, such as in the transitions between the piaffe and passage work and in the pirouettes.

The rein back, which was among their lowest-scoring movements today, is also not included in the grand prix special.

“Hopefully we’re saving a bit for the weekend; the special and the freestyle are really his most exciting tests,” she said.

“I know we have a lot left in the tank and I didn’t want to peak too soon, we’ve done what we needed to do today and I feel we can really bring more expression and energy in the special and the freestyle.”

Lottie also gave an insight into what’s been happening behind the scenes to help the horses with the heat.

“We’re definitely doing less intense work with the horses, giving them more walk breaks to make sure they’re not too warm,” she said. “They’re regularly taking their temperatures to make sure the horses are still feeling cool enough and afterwards we have these special misting fans which they go into for cooling down.

“We monitor them 24/7 and make sure that they have everything they could possibly need – they’re our pride and joy.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

