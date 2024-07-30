



Following what has no doubt been a tumultuous week for Carl Hester after the suspension of Charlotte Dujardin, the British dressage star managed to put all that pressure to one side to ride a composed, mistake-free test on Fiona Bigwood’s Fame (Bordeaux x Rhodium) to score 77.35% in the Paris 2024 Olympic dressage grand prix.

Carl’s score puts him in third in the first group of riders to go, behind Nanna Skodborg-Merrald (Zepter) and Dinja van Liere (Hermes). That means he hasn’t qualified for the freestyle as one of the top two combinations in his group, but his score should easily be enough to see him through as one of the six next-highest overall scores.

Eighteen combinations will qualify for Sunday’s freestyle, which will decide the individual medals.

“I haven’t competed Fame since Wellington, so it’s been a couple of months,” Carl said following his test.

“I got him because he’s a hot number to ride and Fiona knows I love that sort of horse. I don’t care whether I’m first, second or third, I care about the ride I get off him.

“He’s so genuine, it feels like I’m riding around the grand prix just whispering little instructions to him, he’s that clever – and I love that about him.

“Maybe I should have gone for it a little more, but I think this was a better way to start and I’ll build up as the week goes on.”

Carl Hester: “You never know if it’s going to be your last Olympics”

Competing at a British record-equalling seventh Games, Carl entered the arena to warm applause. Fame was a little tense to start his test but Carl managed it well, and the combination grew into their performance.

“There are a few things to improve but this is the qualification so it’s a good start for us,” Carl added. “I’m glad to be able to go in there after everything that’s been going on and to actually be able to relax and enjoy it.

“It’s been a difficult time and it wasn’t until we went up the middle that I suddenly took a deep breath and thought ‘I’m here, enjoy it, you never know if it’s going to be your last’.”

Carl explained that his partnership with Fame has improved since the Europeans last summer.

“I don’t worry that he might not do it anymore, I know him very well now. He’s a horse but he’s also the ideal pet, anybody could look after him or ride him.

“He has a beautiful character and he’s so straightforward. I ride him four times a week at home and then he goes in the field all day long next to all his other friends.

“He’s this high-powered competition horse when he comes here, but when he gets home on Monday he just turns back into a pet again.”

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will be the next British combination to go at 4.11pm local time today (3.11pm British time), with Lottie Fry and Glamourdale competing tomorrow at 10am local time (9am British time).

“I think now we’re probably looking at [team] bronze if it goes well, but we’ve got three great horses and I know the girls are excited,” Carl said.

“I made sure to put everything out of my head and just do my best performance so that the two girls can then go in and try to relax and enjoy it.”

