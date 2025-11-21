Charlotte Dujardin to return to London showdown: star-studded World Cup field revealed





Charlotte Dujardin headlines the entries for the dressage World Cup leg, supported by Horse & Hound, at the 2025 London International Horse Show. She will be bringing her top ride, Alive And Kicking.

Since returning from her year-long suspension on 27 July, Charlotte has gone on an 11-test unbeaten run. She and Alive And Kicking scored CDI3* grand prix and special wins in Le Mans last month, but London will be by far the highest profile show she has contested since her return.

She will face strong home competition from Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, who are back to defend their title. The World Cup holder, world champion and triple Olympic bronze medallist is aiming to add a third London victory to her record after wins in 2022 and 2024.

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will also be gunning for the title. They were Britain’s strongest performers at this summer’s European Championships in Crozet and won the grand prix here in 2024, slipping down the order in the freestyle.

Their confidence will be high after a strong runner-up finish at the Lyon World Cup leg in October, where they placed second to world number ones Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus.

Becky will also be debuting a new, one-off freestyle created specifically for London, which she has so far managed to keep firmly under wraps.

It is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic dressage events of 2025, even with a direct clash with the CDI5* in Frankfurt. Frankfurt will host the established invitation-only class for the world’s top 10-ranked riders, as well as the reported €300,000 prize pot previously offered in Stockholm, which could not find a sponsor for 2025.

Among those expected to compete in Frankfurt are Justin, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Isabell Werth.

Completing the British entries are two exciting new faces. Germany-based Susan Pape will bring Harmony’s Giulilanta, who has enjoyed a strong season, including a win in the CDI4* grand prix special at Hagen in April with a personal best of 73.04%. Joining them are national champions and rising stars Sadie Smith and Swanmore Dantina, who will be making their World Cup qualifier debut.

There is plenty of international firepower in the mix too. Norway’s Isabel Freese returns with Total Hope OLD, last year’s runners-up, and the Netherlands’ Marieke van der Putten brings the Glamourdale son Kuvasz RS2, a 10-year-old who has impressed throughout 2025.

France’s Morgan Barbançon heads to London straight after a World Cup qualifier win in Motešice with the ever-reliable Sir Donnerhall II OLD, who finished fifth here in 2023. Germany’s Moritz Treffinger is another to keep an eye on. He and his Hanoverian stallion Cadeau Noir claimed the European under-25 freestyle title in July and continue to look like a pair on the rise.

“With Olympic medallists, World Cup finalists, and emerging stars of dressage all set to compete at London, the dressage World Cup qualifier supported by Horse & Hound promises to be an unmissable event for equestrian fans and the most exciting way to start the show,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The blend of experience, talent and heart on display will ensure two days of unforgettable sport, celebrating the very best of international dressage.”

