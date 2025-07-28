Charlotte Dujardin returns to competition after one-year suspension





Charlotte Dujardin has made her competitive comeback after serving a one-year suspension from the sport. The three-time Olympic gold medallist returned to the arena at Hunters Equestrian on 27 July, winning both the advanced medium 3 (74.46%) and 4 (76.71%) on new ride Special Effect.

Her return marks the end of a difficult chapter in her career. In July 2024, just days before the Paris Olympics, video footage surfaced showing Charlotte striking a horse with a whip around its legs during a training session. She voluntarily withdrew from the Games and was provisionally suspended the same day, 23 July.

The FEI launched an investigation and, on 5 December, announced a one-year ban and a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,886), citing three rule violations: horse abuse, conduct bringing the sport into disrepute, and breach of the FEI code of conduct on horse welfare.

The international ban, also backed by British Equestrian and British Dressage, was backdated to 23 July 2024.

Charlotte publicly accepted the verdict, expressing “deep regret” and stating: “I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will for ever aim to do better.”

The FEI Tribunal described the incident as an “isolated occurrence” and acknowledged her previously clean disciplinary record and voluntary Olympic withdrawal. But the fallout was significant. Charlotte lost sponsorships, ambassadorial roles, and was ineligible for UK Sport funding during her suspension.

Charlotte said at the time: “This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time.

“To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how I am – thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.”

Since her provisional suspension, Charlotte’s top ride, Imhotep, was sold to Austrian rider Diana Porsche – in a move Carl Hester confirmed to H&H had always been planned for after the Paris Olympics. Her up-and-coming ride Times Kismet, was also sold to backers of the Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

