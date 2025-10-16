



Charlotte Dujardin made a winning return to top-level sport at Wellington CDI3* (11-12 October), claiming a double win with Brave Heart II (Bordeaux x Tuschinski) – her latest grand prix partner.

The compact 11-year-old gelding may be new under Charlotte, but he’s already proven himself on this stage. In 2024, he topped the freestyle at the same venue with his owner, Ellie McCarthy, 29, in the saddle, with a score of 74.530% – the highest score of the competition.

“That win was probably our highlight together,” Ellie told H&H. “We were second in the grand prix with a personal best, too. I actually cried on the final centre line because he just gave me such a good feeling, and I knew there was a lot more in there.”

How Ellie found Brave Heart II

Ellie has owned Brave Heart, known at home as Massimo, for more than three years, having bought him in 2022 from Finnish Olympian Henri Rouste.

“I think it was April or May 2022. I actually had Covid when I was meant to go and try him, and I couldn’t go at first because I was so ill,” Ellie recalls.

But once she recovered, the decision was instant. “He was the first and only one I tried,” she said. “I was struggling to find horses at that time – there just didn’t seem to be many around.

“He was like a little pocket rocket. I’m quite tall, but I like smaller horses. He’s not the easiest horse to ride, but he’s very fun to ride.”

At the time, the then-eight-year-old was training at small tour level. “He was kind of green for all of the advanced work, to be honest,” Ellie added. “And he hadn’t competed for quite a while before I got him – he didn’t have a lot of experience.

“So for the first year together, we just stayed at that level, solidifying the training a little, and giving me time to get used to him. I knew he was so special, so I didn’t want to push him too hard.

“He has a full brother, Bonheur De La Vie, who’s two years older, who competed at the European Championships this year for Switzerland with my friend Charlotta Rogerson. He’s amazing too – a giant compared to Massimo, though.”

From debut to breakout season

The following season, the pair stepped up to grand prix, winning their debut at Sparsholt College with 71.3% in April. Two months later, they made their international debut at Wellington, and capped off the year with podium finishes at Le Mans CDI3 – third in both the grand prix (69.61%) and freestyle (74.67%).

But 2024 was their breakout season, which the pair kicked off with two months competing in Florida.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Florida to compete there, and I literally went completely on my own – just me and him,” Ellie said. “But he’s so nice and easy to look after, like a little pony. I wasn’t too worried about going on my own with him.”

“That was an experience in itself. I’d love to go back one day. I remember on one of the Friday night freestyles, in the World Cup class, we had terrible, torrential rain – we were soaked through. But the crowd was amazing, cheering us on, and we ended up third.”

Back on home soil, a win at Wellington marked Ellie’s first senior international victory, quickly followed by her Nations Cup debut in Compiègne.

At home, Ellie describes Brave Heart as having a “cheeky, almost pony-like character.” His routine is relaxed, with regular turnout and hacking – which he does in a bitless bridle.

How Charlotte Dujardin got the ride on Brave Heart II

Ellie explained that Charlotte Dujardin had been involved behind the scenes for some time, occasionally stepping in when Ellie was away.

“She’s always helped me a little bit with him since I’ve had him. When I’ve gone on holiday, she’s had him in for training.”

Even with their successes, Ellie was still working towards unlocking Brave Heart’s best form in the arena.

“I wasn’t struggling with him exactly, but I couldn’t get the same out of him at a show that I could at home,” she said.

“He’s turning 12 next year, and I didn’t want his prime years to be spent with me still learning how to get the most out of him.”

It wasn’t a decision she took lightly.

“It wasn’t easy. I do believe in myself, and I know I can do it – eventually. But I didn’t want to hold him back.”

“He’s my first top-level horse, and it’s all a learning process. I’ve learned a lot from him. I just needed help, and I wanted him to be the best he can.

“Charlotte’s probably the best person to help me do that. I asked her if she’d want to compete him a bit – and it just went from there.”

What’s next for Charlotte Dujardin and Brave Heart?

The partnership is still in its early days – Charlotte has only been riding Brave Heart for two months – and no long-term decisions have been made yet.

“But to be getting scores like that this early on is pretty amazing,” Ellie said.

Charlotte’s current string now includes her top ride, the 11-year-old mare Alive And Kicking (All At Once x Fürst Piccolo), six-year-old Secret Agent (Secret x De Niro) — who made headlines in 2024 with a 97.2% score in a five-year-old qualifier — and her promising new small tour ride, Special Effekt (Sezuan x Cantoblanco).

