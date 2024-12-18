Jagerbomb edges out Glamourdale to win the grand prix at London International





In a much-anticipated clash between the best British dressage has to offer, Becky Moody and Jagerbomb edged out Lottie Fry and Glamourdale to top the grand prix results at the London International Horse Show, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound.

It was tight at the top with Becky and Jagerbomb finishing on a personal best score of 76.7%, ahead of Norway’s Isabel Freese and the impressive Total Hope OLD in second with 76%, with Lottie and Glamourdale third on 75.22%.

Becky and Isabel were neck and neck on the live scoring going into the final centre line, but Jagerbomb’s exceptional transitions between piaffe and passage saw the British duo come out on top.

“This show last year was when I really realised just how amazing my horse was, and this whole year ever since has been a crazy ride, but it’s largely thanks to him because he’s such a diamond,” Becky beamed.

“He wasn’t nearly as hot here as in Paris, so for me, the piaffe wasn’t as good as I had there, or as good as I know we can do. But we had stable halts and a more relaxed walk to balance that out. I was cross with myself in the pirouettes because I over turned on the first one and didn’t have him bending enough in the second – but that’s rider error, he was awesome.”

In an unexpected twist, Becky also revealed she’ll be debuting a new freestyle tomorrow (19 December): “All I’m going to say is that it’s new music and quite a technical floorplan because I want it to keep it a surprise!”

Despite coming a surprising third, Lottie and Glamourdale had a whole host of highlights, with their changes and extended canter picking up a series of 10s. However, a mistake in both the double-marked canter pirouettes pegged them back.

“Glammy was a little cheeky in there today,” Lottie said. “I have to say that the test felt on form, he felt amazing, we just had two big blips in the pirouettes which were unfortunate.

“I think he lost his balance a bit and we got thrown off, but the rest of it was some of the best work he’s ever done in the ring. He feels so much stronger since Paris, and he’s come back really fresh which is the main thing for me and I think he’ll be excited to get in there for the freestyle tomorrow.”

London International dressage results: a British first-timer

Richard White and Heroi Do Seixo were the first British combination to go and scored 67.07% on their London International debut. In many ways, it was a terrific round from the pair and they were trending on a personal best score of plus 72% until they got to the walk – which is also double-marked.

Tension crept in and they were pegged back to 64% on the live scoring. However, Richard recovered well to build that score back up with some smart pirouettes and clean changes – their passage work also stood out as a highlight.

“This is the biggest arena either of us has ever been, so it was challenging but I was pleased,” Richard said. “The walk was my fault because I let him go a little too long in the beginning, and then suddenly he realised where he was I think, and then it was too late!

“I should’ve kept my concentration and been a little more conservative with my length of rein, but otherwise I think there were a lot of nice pieces.”

Reflecting on a breakout year, which included appearances at Aachen and Rotterdam, the 63-year-old added: “It’s amazing, I didn’t think I’d ever ride at this level, and certainly not at London. I’ve been to Olympia since I was a kid at Pony Club, so coming here and riding is a dream come true.”

Laura Tomlinson: “We’re laying the foundations”

Next into the arena was Laura Tomlinson on Soegaards Bon Royal. The 10-year-old gelding is in his first season at grand prix and made his international debut in October at Leeuwarden. His potential is evident, but the pair had a couple of green mistakes in their first round at the ExCel arena, with mistakes in the changes and the piaffe.

“Obviously, it’s not the score or ride I was hoping for,” Laura said, “normally he’s a banker for a safe test, but I was pleased with lots of bits of progress and I still thought there was lots to like.

“He came in bold and brave, then he nearly went backwards in the first halt and I thought ‘Oh, I can feel the nerves’, but then he attacked the first few movements well, I thought he had beautiful half passes. Lots of things I’ve been working on were better but unfortunately, the mistakes didn’t allow the score to reflect that.

“I’ve had a shocker with a chest infection the past week as well so preparation hasn’t been ideal, but he’s such an honest horse and I think tomorrow will be a big moment for him going into an atmosphere like that, so it’s great he’s been in now and knows it doesn’t bite – but this is just the beginning, we’re laying the foundations and I think I’m going to have a lot of fun with this horse in the future.”

After a slight change in the schedule due to a power cut at the ExCel arena, national champions Lewis Robertson-Carrier and Diego V were the next British riders into the arena. The pair now look so composed at this level. The frame was as open as ever and their canter work was a highlight in its precision, leading to a personal best score of 72.3% – which saw them sit seventh in the final reckoning.

“I rode him last night and he was hot,” Lewis explained, “I needed to allow him to let some steam out, and today the balance was just right – he kept it together but still felt like he really, really wanted to perform.

“At the ripe age of 16, I still don’t feel like he has reached his peak yet. We’re still on an upward trajectory and going around the test I can find bits to improve on.”

