



In front of packed crowds at the Eurexpo Arena, Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus made it two from two in Lyon, winning the freestyle – and with it, this leg of FEI Dressage World Cup Western European League – a day after their grand prix win.

That grand prix performance was exceptional, delivering a personal best of 81.2%. They couldn’t quite match those heights in the freestyle; although the pirouettes, punctuated by transitions between piaffe and canter, were a highlight, mistakes in the changes kept their score below their career high of 89.96%, set at this summer’s European Championships, and they finished on 87.08%.

“In the grand prix, Zonik Plus gave me an amazing feeling; it was our best test ever,” Justin said. “But in the freestyle, it was a little more difficult, and I had some mistakes; Zonik was perfect.

“The arena was suddenly full and quite warm, and Zonik Plus was a bit overwhelmed by the whole atmosphere, so I prayed he would stay connected to me. I wasn’t up to scratch in the flying changes. But he’s only nine and he’s growing so much show after show – I’m really proud of him.”

Watch Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus’ winning freestyle in the video below

Justin and Zonik Plus were among the early riders in the final group, and those small errors left the door open for Becky Moody and Jagerbomb to cause an upset – and potentially reel in the world number ones.

They’d managed to outscore Justin’s mark once before – with an 87.55% at the World Cup qualifier in ’s-Hertogenbosch in March – so it was possible, but they would need to be near-perfect to do it.

And they went close, their test was mistake-free and harmonious, scoring 85.18% – Becky perhaps needing just a little more in the extended walk and the piaffe to close the gap further.

It was enough, though, to secure consecutive runner-up finishes for Becky and Jagerbomb, in the grand prix and the freestyle.

“I was smiling all the time!” Becky said. “The crowd here was amazing. I’m so lucky to ride Jagerbomb; I always enjoy riding him.

“He is very consistent, has an incredible temperament and is very trainable. He makes my life easy, but you can always have a good or bad day. In the grand prix, I was a bit frustrated with myself, not with Bomb. But today everything felt super.”

Belgium’s Larissa Pauluis completed the podium with Flambeau on 79.56%. Two other Belgians also finished inside the top 10 – Domien Michiels and Intermezzo van het Meerdaalhof placed ninth on 73.59%, Wim Verwimp and Jedai de Massa were close behind in tenth on 73.56%.

They may have narrowly missed out on a historic team medal at the European Championships, but Belgium’s strength in depth was clear – and they look certain to be a force at future championships.

Justin’s Lyon victory, his first of the World Cup season, moves him up to ninth in the Western European League standings. Denmark’s Fie Christine Skarsoe leads the series, ahead of the Netherlands’ Thamar Zweistra and Germany’s Raphael Netz. Becky, who like Justin has so far attended just one qualifier, sits joint 16th in the table.

The top nine riders in the standings will qualify for the final in Fort Worth, Texas, in April 2026. As only two legs have been completed – Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle won the opener in Herning – and eight are to come, the race for places remains wide open.

