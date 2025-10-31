



Reigning European champions and current world number ones Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus extended their extraordinary run of form with a commanding win in the FEI Dressage World Cup qualifier grand prix at Equita Lyon – breaking the 80% barrier for the first time with a personal best of 81.2%. The result smashes their previous mark of 79.08%, set at the European Dressage Championships in Crozet just two months ago.

It’s the sixth consecutive personal best for the Belgian pair, whose grand prix scores have risen by almost seven percentage points since the start of 2025 – an astonishing rate of progress at this level.

For context, Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro’s world record of 87.46%, set at the London World Cup qualifier in 2014, still stands as the sport’s benchmark.

Whether Justin and Zonik Plus can eventually reach that territory remains to be seen – particularly in an era of more conservative scoring – but at just nine years old, the stallion’s trajectory suggests there’s still plenty more to come. On current form, they look every bit the best combination in the world right now.

“Every time he goes out in a competition, he matures, and I feel he’s still improving,” Justin said. “After the European Championships, I tried to work a bit more with Zonik at home, in really peaceful conditions.

“As much as possible, I tried to release the tension and pressure that had built up over previous events. I think it paid off in the grand prix, because he was super relaxed.”

Zonik’s piaffe and passage were soft, uphill, and beautifully balanced, earning several nines and even a 10 from the Dutch judge at C, Francis Verbeek-van Rooy, for the final piaffe on the centre line.

But it was his pirouettes that stole the show – perfectly centred and controlled – with two more 10s awarded across the board. A slight hesitation in the one-time changes and a brief loss of rhythm in the transition from walk to passage were the only blemishes in an otherwise flowing, expressive test. Even then, those moments still scored sevens – the lowest mark on their sheet.

“Pride is the overwhelming feeling I have after this class, above and beyond the personal record,” Justin added. “I’m really proud of my horse. He is very sensitive and gives a lot. He’s always had this ability to really focus on me and my encouragements. So, we’ve tried to build on that over the years.

“Last year, on the indoor circuits, he got very hot and was affected by the atmosphere. But here the arena is wide and open, so it’s really nice to ride here.”

Britain’s Becky Moody and Jagerbomb were next into the arena, and would have needed to beat their own personal best by more than 4% to win. Jagerbomb impressed with some massive changes, scoring 8.5s, and his movements from the extended trot into the final centre line helped lift their mark – Becky always finishes strong.

Catching Justin and Zonik Plus was always going to be a stretch, but Becky’s polished round saw them into second on 76.2%, almost exactly matching their season average. Poland’s Sandra Sysojeva completed the podium with Maxima Bella, scoring 72.63%.

