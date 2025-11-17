Olympic champion wins on World Cup circuit with exciting rising star





Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl showed she has a star in the making in Diallo BB.

The pair won both the grand prix and the freestyle at the World Cup leg in Stuttgart, in Jessica’s first World Cup victory since the retirement of her phenomenal long-term partner TSF Dalera BB.

Diallo BB, a Hannoverian gelding by Dancier, has enjoyed a superb first year at international grand prix, scoring seven wins from nine starts since his debut in April – including his triumphs in Stuttgart.

Watch Jessica von Bredow-Werndl’s winning freestyle with Diallo BB below

“I don’t think I’ve realised it yet! I’m so proud, especially after yesterday, when he was really hot and excited,” said Jessica, who described Diallo BB as a “little powder keg”, after their grand prix test.

“I didn’t know what to expect today, and I couldn’t be happier and prouder of him than I am today,” she said. “Everything is the first time for him – he hasn’t had a crowd like this before, and especially when we finished our ride, he was so proud. I didn’t expect him to leave the arena so self-confident, and this makes me even more happy.”

Jessica always channels such artistry in her freestyle music and choreography choices. Fans will have recognised returning riffs of Magic Moments, L-O-V-E and Big Spender from her archive, and the remixed adaptation was well suited to Diallo BB.

“This music also suits Diallo perfectly. We made a few small adjustments, but it feels wonderful to ride to these sounds again,” said Jessica.

“In the freestyle I could enjoy every single step down the final centre line. Diallo was so relaxed, yet still so powerful.

“After a pretty difficult and hot start in the grand prix yesterday, I didn’t expect him to be so focused today. I was so proud of him, because this arena is very electric.”

The 10-year-old, owned by Béatrice Buerchler-Keller who part-owned Dalera, and Annette Göbelsmann-Schweitzer, earned a new freestyle personal best of 83.095% from the judges to win by almost three per cent.

Raphael Netz, who was based with Jessica for eight years before setting up on his own in 2024, was second with Great Escape Camelot (80.765%).Sweden’s Patrik Kittel finished third with his 2024 World Cup Final winner Touchdown (79.620%).

