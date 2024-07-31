Which teams and individuals have qualified for the Olympic dressage finals?





With the first two days of competition all wrapped up, we now have all the Olympic dressage grand prix scores and know the 10 teams who’ve qualified for Saturday’s grand prix special as well as the 18 combinations who will go forward to Sunday’s freestyle.

As a reminder, the team medals are decided on scores from the grand prix special alone while the individual medals are determined only by the results of the freestyle. The scores from the grand prix are not carried forward.

The team scores are a combination of the three team members’ scores added together.

The top 10 teams

Germany on 237.546 Denmark on 235.730 Great Britain on 231.196 The Netherlands on 224.923 Sweden on 219.861 Belgium on 217.686 France on 214.673 Austria on 213.49 Finland on 209.938 Austria on 209.115

That means Canada, Portugal, Spain, Poland, and the USA – for whom Marcus Orlob’s elimination yesterday proved ruinous – will not be moving forward to the team final.

For the individual competition, the 18 combinations who’ve qualified include the top two combinations from each of the six groups in the grand prix, plus the combinations with the six next highest overall scores.

If a combination drops out, the vacant spot is filled by the next highest-placed combination up to two hours before the start of the freestyle.

The top two individuals in each group

Group A

Nanna Skodborg Merrald on Zepter (DEN) with 78.028% Dinja van Liere on Hermes (NED) with 77.764%

Group B

Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Vayron (DEN) with 76.91% Frederic Wandres on Bluetooth OLD (GER) with 76.118%

Group C

Becky Moody on Jagerbomb (GBR) with 74.938% Patrik Kittel on Touchdown (SWE) with 74.317%

Group D

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Freestyle (DEN) with 80.792% Isabell Werth on Wendy (GER) with 79.363%

Group E

Emmelie Scholtens on Indian Rock (NED) with 74.581% Victoria Max-Theurer on Abegglen FH NRW (AUT) with 74.301%

Group F

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB (GER) with 82.065% Pauline Basquin on Setorius De Rima Z (FRA) with 73.711%

The six next highest-scoring riders:

Lottie Fry on Glamourdale (GBR) with 78.913% Carl Hester on Fame (GBR) with 77.345% Isabel Freese on Total Hope OLD (NOR) with 76.937% Therese Nilshagen on Dante Weltino OLD (SWE) with 73.991% Emma Kanerva on Greek Air (FIN) with 73.68% Sandra Sysojeva on Maxima Bella (POL) with 73.416%

