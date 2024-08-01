‘She was magic’: Ireland shines at Olympics and last-minute substitution pays off





The Olympic showjumping is looking good for the champions Sweden, the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Ireland, as these are the top six teams with two riders gone in the team qualifier competition.

At the end of the second rotation at Paris 2024, four teams were still faultless, Sweden, defending silver medallists the US – including a clear from Karl Cook and Caracole De La Roque, who were substituted in at the last minute – Germany and the Netherlands. Britain is in fifth and Ireland sixth, with a clear and a four-fault round apiece.

It was Irish debutants Daniel Coyle and his superstar Legacy who put the first Irish clear on the board.

“She was magic,” Daniel said. “Everything she’s done for me already, she doesn’t owe me anything. But when you get to places like this and she gives these kinds of performances, you always expect more of yourself.

“We’re not here just to compete. We’ve been to championships before and it doesn’t always go right and you’re only a fence away from win, lose or draw. So, as a team, we’ll be fighting really, really hard this time. We have a good team and can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Asked about the pressure and atmosphere in the Versailles ring, Daniel said: “It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I’ve been to a lot of championships, ridden a lot of pressured rounds, but that’s something different.”

Late Olympic showjumping call-up for Karl Cook

Karl, who was called in this morning as Kent Farrington and Greya were withdrawn owing to an “allergy-related” question mark over the mare’s health, said he had prepared his horse throughout as if she were going to compete.

“It was very clear, obviously, that I was the alternate, and how late I could be called,” he said. “So it was important to act, all of our prep, everything yesterday, last night, this morning was as if we were showing, we’re on the team the whole time, mentally.

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy, but that’s what you’re here to do. This is not supposed to be easy, it’s supposed to be challenging, it’s supposed to test you and I’m just so appreciative for the opportunity. I feel proud that I could do that for Team USA and my other team members.”

Karl said he felt the pressure before his round but “once you pick up the canter, then everything kind of just goes away”.

“She loves this,” he added of the 12-year-old Selle Francais mare. “This is all she loves to do. She gets so excited; I would say she’s 0% stressed and 100% excited… she’s better than me!”

