The horse of a lifetime: Olympic champion to bow out in London in front of home crowd





The 2021 Olympic showjumping champion Explosion W is to officially retire in front of a home crowd at the London International Horse Show.

The superstar 16-year-old gelding, who with Ben Maher won individual gold in Tokyo and European individual silver and team bronze in Rotterdam in 2019, will bow out on the Sunday evening of the show (21 December), in what show organisers said would be “an emotional farewell for the hugely popular horse”.

“The chestnut gelding, now 16, is one of the most successful and beloved showjumping horses in the world,” said a spokesperson for organisers HPower. “Together with Maher, Explosion W captured the hearts of fans around the world with his brilliance, power and remarkable consistency at the very highest level of competition. Their crowning moment came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where they claimed individual gold.”

Chacco-Blue gelding Explosion was bred by small-time Dutch breeder Willy Wijnen, who has previously said he knew early on he had a “diamond in the rough”. Aged seven, he was spotted by a friend of Ben’s and bought for him to ride by Poden Farms. Ben took the reins when Explosion was seven, and they burst into five-star showjumping in a blaze of success.

After he won his European medals in 2019, Explosion was sold to Ben, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright.

They won across the world, including the Madrid and Windsor grands prix, the Super Grand Prix in Prague and the International Jumping Riders Club top 10 final.

“Explosion has been the horse of a lifetime,” said Ben. “I always knew he had something special – an incredible will to win and a presence that captured everyone’s attention.

“We have shared unforgettable moments together, and it feels right to celebrate his retirement in front of a home crowd at London International Horse Show.”

Show chairman Simon Brooks-Ward said Explosion is one of the greatest showjumpers in the world.

“His achievements with Ben have been a privilege for us all to witness on a global stage,” he said. “We are honoured that Ben, Charlotte and Pamela have chosen London International Horse Show as the place to celebrate this remarkable horse’s career. It promises to be an emotional and historic occasion for everyone who loves the sport.”

