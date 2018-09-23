There was a protest today (Saturday, 22 September) over the medals in the Adequan-sponsored para dressage grade IV individual freestyle at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA.

Brazilian chef d’equipe Rodrigo Bezerra Braga lodged the protest on behalf of rider Rodolpho Riskalla, who took the silver on Don Henrico behind the Netherlands’ Sanne Voets (NED) on Demantur NOP.

The protest stated that, contrary to article 8421.2.4.7 of the para equestrian dressage rules, Sanne had executed one sequence change of four-tempis, instead of five-tempis.

Following a review of the official video footage of Sanne’s test, the ground jury unanimously agreed that there was no attempt by Sanna at a deliberate sequence change of four tempis and that she had in fact made a mistake at the end of the movement, which they had taken into account in their original scoring.

As a result, the protest was denied and the placings remained unchanged, with Sanne in gold, Rodolpho in silver and the home side’s Kate Shoemaker in bronze with Solitaer. Sanne scored 79.645%, with Rodolpho on 77.78% and Kate on 73.23%.

There was drama in the grade III freestyle today too, when the penultimate competitor, Britain’s Natasha Baker took a fall near the start of her test on Mount St John Diva Dannebrog.

The para dressage at WEG concluded this afternoon. The individual showjumping final and the cones phase of the driving will take place tomorrow to finish the 2018 WEG. Britain has one rider in showjumping, Amanda Derbyshire on Luibanta BH. She is currently lying in 15th place.

