A stallion with wings and what is this hat-trick winner’s top tip for success? ‘It’s free!’





In this week’s international showjumping news round-up we celebrate big wins for British rider Amanda Derbyshire and Jessica Mendoza. A shout out also to photographer Mackenzie Clark/FEI for capturing this remarkable chestnut stallion in mid-flight (above). There’s no way Ikigai was touching a pole this week! His rider Alex Matz reveals the best advice for aspiring young riders is to “watch and try to learn from the best – it’s free!”. Hats off to you, Alex, a top tip indeed.

Also this week, we are loving the fact Sophie Hinner has just won her first World Cup qualifier a week after her boyfriend Richard Vogel landed the previous leg in Lyon. That’s #couplegoals right there.

Read on for this week’s round-up of international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: hat-trick winner credits “free” tips after last-minute call-up

US showjumper Alex Matz, 28, had a last-minute call to attend this year’s Royal Horse Show in Toronto, Canada, but he was handsomely rewarded with a remarkable five-star winning treble, including his first ever Longines FEI World Cup qualifier with the sensational flying chestnut Ikigai, who certainly wasn’t going to touch a pole this week.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Alex, who produced the only double clear with the Dutch-bred Elvis Der Putte stallion. “I knew I had to give it my all because I had really fast riders behind me.

Ikigai came from Alex’s former employer Jos Lansink three years ago and their partnership has exceeded all expectations.

“Jos said he had quite a special horse but I didn’t really believe him,” said Alex. “Then I sat on him and he was like nothing I’d ever sat on.”

An injury last year put Ikigai on the sidelines for nearly a year, but in recent months the pair have been producing some of their biggest and most consistent results yet.

“He’s come back better than I could have ever imagined,” said Alex, whose father, US Olympic medallist Michael Matz, won the grand prix at The Royal in 1977. “I’m really proud because I’ve told everybody how good he is, but I think a lot of people didn’t believe me until recently. Now he’s proved it.”

Alex’s other two wins in Toronto came with the “phenomenal” 16-year-old Cashew CR, aka Monkey, whom he said it is a “privilege” to ride.

“You go to big shows and watch better riders to learn from them – it’s one big cycle,” he said. “McLain Ward, King Farrington, Conor Swail… those are three people in the top 10 in the world, why wouldn’t you watch and try to learn from them? It’s free!”

British showjumper Jessica Mendoza produced some eye-catching results at the show, including victory in the Brickenden Trophy on I-Cap CL Z, and Daniel Coyle’s partner Incredible, owned by Ariel Grange, was awarded the All-Canadian Cup for the leading Canadian-owned horse.

Showjumping boyfriend and girlfriend score back-to-back World Cups #couplegoals

Just a week after Sophie Hinners’ partner Richard Vogel won the Lyon leg of the Longines FEI World Cup, the 26-year-old landed victory of her own in Verona, Italy, riding the 12-year-old gelding Iron Dames My Prins.

“This is really something very special. I had it in my mind after Rich’s win last week how cool it would be if I could win this week, but I didn’t believe it could happen,” she said.

This is Sophie’s debut World Cup season but she beat Olympians Ben Maher (Point Break) and Marcus Ehning (Coolio 42) to the top spot.

While Sophie was in action in Italy, her boyfriend Rich Vogel also continued his winning form, landing the $170,000 Mad Barn Big Ben Challenge riding the eight-year-old Levi Noesar (Zirocco Blue x Baloubet Du Rouet).

CSI5*-W Verona results

Showjumping news: Amanda Derbyshire wins $100,000 grand prix

US-based British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire bookended the grand prix podium on the CSI2* Split Rock Jumping Tour in Aiken, USA. She won with Cornwall BH and tied for third with Zadora, dead-heating with fellow Brit Grace Debney riding Jesprit HS.

Arriba Harry Charles! Brit comes close in big money class in Mexico

Flying the British flag far and wide, Harry Charles and Casquo Blue finished third in the CSI5* La Silla grand prix in Mexico. The winner was home rider Andres Azcarraga on Contendros 2 but barely a second separated the top four riders after the 12-way second round.

A bucket list win for Smolders

And finally in this week’s international showjumping news round-up, Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders won the CSI4* grand prix of Maastricht with 12-year-old Toulon gelding Mr Tac. In a thrilling jump-off, he beat Laura Kraut (Bisquetta) and Pieter Devos (Primo DV) to the top of the podium.

“Jumping Indoor Maastricht is one of the most beautiful and atmospheric competitions in the Netherlands,” he said. “It has four-star status but radiates five-star quality.

“Indoor competitions seem to suit Mr Tac well. The length of his stride to the last jump was amazing – he really stretches out.”

