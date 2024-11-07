‘One of a kind’: sad farewell to brilliant one-eyed stallion, who has died at the age of 24





The great international showjumping stallion H&M Tornesch 1042 has died at the age of 24.

During a remarkable career spanning nearly a decade, the one-eyed Tornesch and Swedish rider Malin Baryard-Johnsson reigned as one of the world’s most successful partnerships.

“H&M Tornesch was a fantastic horse, with an amazing personality, and we really got close during our years together,” said Malin paying tribute to the impeccably bred Lux x Libero H stallion.

The spectacular bay Tornesch was placed in World Cup and grand prix competitions across the world and proved a pillar of the Swedish showjumping team, jumping to Nations Cup success and flying the flag at two European championships, in 2011 and 2015.

The stallion battled with an issue in his right eye for eight years before it was removed in 2013, but he continued to compete at the highest level until the 15-year-old was retired by Malin in 2015 shortly after their final competitive appearance at Olympia Horse Show in London.

Tornesch went on to compete with his owner Helena Hugoson-Feldt and Thomas Felt’s daughter Emelie until 2017.

Malin Baryard-Johnsson: “H&M Tornesch gave me so many great results and memories”

H&M Tornesch died this week at the age of 24, but his legacy lives on in his superb offspring including British showjumper Sameh El Dahan’s top horse WKD Toronto and five-star sport horses Oakingham Lira and Cape Cod.

“We had so many great results and memories, he was one of a kind and has meant a lot for me and my career,” said Malin.

His owners Helena Hugoson-Feldt and Thomas Felt paid tribute to Tornesch when he retired: “Thank you so much Tornesch for all the wonderful moments you have given us, your rider and Sweden during your career at the highest level.”

Malin Baryard-Johnsson and H&M Tornesch helped Sweden win Nations Cup competitions in Barcelona and Falsterbo and competed in three World Cup Finals together, in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Tornesch was approved for breeding by the Holstein studbook.

At the time of his retirement, Malin reflected on “eight fantastic years and every magic moment”.

“After hundreds of rounds, thousands of jumps and uncountable hours of training together we became best friends and partners,” she said at the time. “I’m for ever grateful and you will always have a special place in my heart. Good luck with everything and think of me sometimes.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now