Storm Florence forces further WEG schedule changes

Heavy rain has forced a change in location for the driving competition at the World Equestrian Games (WEG).

The driving dressage has been moved to training areas six and seven at 8.30am on Friday (21 September).

The marathon course is unaffected and will go ahead as planned on Saturday (22 September).

The driving cones test has been moved from the morning to the afternoon on Sunday (23 September) and will be held in the Tryon Stadium after the showjumping individual medal ceremony.

A statement from the organiers said the changes are due to “recent heavy rain and the fact that spectator viewing areas are no longer fit for purpose”.

Tropical storm Florence has caused a headache for WEG organisers, with heavy rain resulting in the cancellation of the dressage freestyle and rescheduling of the eventing competition’s final phase.

Now the storm has passed, weather conditions in Tryon are expected to improve this week.

However it is likely to be hot and humid — the latest forecasts are for sunshine and temperatures of around 29C to 32C in the daytime until Sunday and 20C at night, with windspeeds of around 9km/h, gusting up to 16km/h.

The first para dressage individual medals will be decided this afternoon (Tuesday) and today also marks the start of the vaulting competition.

The grade IV individual championship starts at 9.30am (2.30pm BST). This is followed by the grade II individual, which features the first of the British para riders, Lee Pearson, and the grade V individual, which will be contested by Britain’s Sophie Wells. Natasha Baker and Erin Orford start their WEG campaigns on Wednesday.

Britain’s vaulting squad are in action at 10.27am (3.27pm BST), with individuals Lucy Phillips and Rebecca Norval taking to the ring at 2.06pm (7.06pm) and 2.46pm (7.46pm) respectively.

Horse & Hound has two journalists and a photographer in Tryon for WEG. Keep up to date with all the news on and in the magazine issues dated 20 and 27 September.