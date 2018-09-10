How to watch the 2018 World Equestrian Games on TV

If you’re not making the trip to North Carolina for the Tryon World Equestrian Games (11-25 September) and are worried about missing out on the action — don’t panic. Our guide on how to keep up with the Games on TV and online from back here in the UK contains all you need to know to plan your essential viewing.

World Equestrian Games TV schedule



BBC red button

Friday 14 September: 3.10pm to 6.20pm/7.10pm to 10.30pm: live coverage of the grand prix special dressage, with commentary from Nick Luck and Bobby Hayler

Saturday 15 September: 3.40pm to 10pm: live coverage of the cross-country phase of the eventing, with commentary from Nick Luck and Ian Stark

Sunday 16 September: 1.10pm to 4.50pm: live coverage of the dressage freestyle to music, with commentary from Nick Luck and Bobby Hayler

Sunday 16 September: 7.55pm to 10.45pm: live coverage of final showjumping phase of the eventing, with commentary from Nick Luck and Ian Stark

Thursday 20 September: 1.40pm to 5.40pm/6.10pm to 10.10pm: live coverage of showjumping team competition (TBC), with commentary from Nick Luck and Andy Austin

Friday 21 September: 6.10pm to 9.45pm: live coverage of showjumping team competition final, with commentary from Nick Luck and Andy Austin

Sunday 23 September: 2.25 pm to 3.55pm/5.15pm to 6.30: live coverage of showjumping individual final, with commentary from Nick Luck and Andy Austin

BBC2



Monday 17 September: 1pm to 3.30pm: Clare Balding presents World Equestrian Games highlights from the first week’s action.

Sunday 23 September: 4.30pm to 5.30pm: Clare Balding presents World Equestrian Games highlights from the second week of competition.

Monday 24 September: 1.00pm to 2.00pm: Clare Balding presents World Equestrian Games highlights

NB: The above information may be subject to change

FEI TV



FEI TV is an online subscription service. FEI TV will be providing live streaming of all the disciplines, which will then be available as video-on-demand after the competition finishes. They are also broadcasting a daily live show called Live@Tryon (12-23 September). Memorable moments from previous World Equestrian Games will be available as video-on-demand. Find out more >>

Follow online with H&H

Find reports, news stories, blogs, cross-country course pictures, dummies’ guides to each sport and more on H&H’s dedicated world equestrian games microsite.

We will be sending out frequent email newsletters rounding up the WEG action throughout the Games — sign up for the newsletter now!

Our full WEG preview was published in Horse & Hound magazine, 30 August issue



Eurosport

Thursday 13 September: 2100-2305 LIVE dressage on Eurosport 2

Friday 14 September: 1005-1140 eventing dressage on Eurosport 2

Friday 14 September: 2100-2235 LIVE dressage on Eurosport 2

Saturday 15 September: 1005-1135 eventing dressage on Eurosport 1

Sunday 16 September: 1000-1135 eventing cross-country on Eurosport 1

Monday 17 September: 0020-0155 eventing on Eurosport 1

Monday 17 September: 1530-1700 eventing on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 19 September: 2030-2220 LIVE showjumping on Eurosport 1

Thursday 20 September: 0835-0930 showjumping (replay) on Eurosport 2

Thursday 20 September: 1500-1600 showjumping (replay) on Eurosport 2

Thursday 20 September: 2030-2220 LIVE showjumping on Eurosport 1

Friday 21 September: 1205-1300 showjumping (replay) on Eurosport 2

Friday 21 September: 2000-2150 LIVE showjumping on Eurosport 1

Saturday 22 September: 0830-0930 showjumping (replay) on Eurosport 2

Saturday 22 September: 1205-1305 showjumping (replay) on Eurosport 2

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 are available on BT TV, Sky, Virgin Media and Virgin Media Ireland. Eurosport channels also available online and on mobile via Eurosport Player.

Eurosport 1: BT TV 513 | 521 (HD); Sky 410 (HD); Virgin Media 521 | 522 (HD); Virgin Media Ireland 423 | 424 (HD)

Eurosport 2: BT TV 514 | 522 (HD); Sky 411 (HD); Virgin Media 525 | 526 (HD); Virgin Media Ireland 425 | 426 (HD)

H&C TV ( Sky 184, Virgin TV 298 )

WEG 2018: Daily Review show will be broadcast on H&C TV each day throughout the Games, starting 13 September at 5pm and 8pm each day, as well as being available on the H&C TV website.

Highlights from each of the disciplines will be available to watch as below: