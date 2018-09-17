Potential medallist among two horses held overnight after para dressage trot-up at WEG

Two para dressage horses will be re-inspected after being sent to the holding box during this morning’s trot-up at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, North Carolina.

Denmark’s Hoennerups Beebob, who is ridden by grade I competitor Line Munk Madsen, was sent to the holding box, but the ground jury was not satisfied when he was re-presented a short time later. The 16-year-old Danish warmblood gelding, a son of Blue Hors Gertug, will be re-inspected tomorrow morning (18 September).

Having taken team silver at last year’s European Championships, Denmark are expected to challenge Britain for gold here in Tryon. The other three Danish horses, Horsebo Smarties (Stinna Kastrup), Davidoff (Caroline Nielsen) and CSK’s Que Faire ( Susanne Jensby Sunesen) were all accepted, although Horsebo Smarties, the 2017 European grade II freestyle champion, was asked to trot twice.

The ride of Italy’s Francesca Salverde, Muggel, was also sent to the holding box. The 11-year-old Carabas gelding, who competes at grade III, was re-presented, but will also be re-inspected tomorrow before the competition begins.

All four of the British horses — Mount St John Diva Dannebrog (Natasha Baker), Dior (Erin Orford), Styletta (Lee Pearson) and C Fatal Attraction (Sophie Wells) sailed through the trot-up.

Several other horses were asked to trot twice, including the 11-year-old KWPN mare Coco Chanel M, who won double Paralympic bronze in 2016 with Brazil’s Sergio Oliva. The ride of Britain-based Canadian Bert Sheffield, Bailaor, was also asked to trot again, and generated a lengthy deliberation, but the 16-year-old stallion by Minero VII was accepted.

Para competition gets underway tomorrow at 9.30am (2.30pm UK time) with the grade IV individual championship. This will be followed by the grade II individual, featuring Britain’s Lee Pearson, and the grade V individual, featuring Britain’s Sophie Wells.

Natasha Baker and Erin Orford will get their WEG campaigns off the ground on Wednesday with the grade III individual, after which the grade I will take place. The team competition takes place on Thursday and Friday, with the freestyle for all grades being contested on Saturday.