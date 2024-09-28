



Two British team stars with 16 senior championship medals between them have bowed out to enjoy retirement with their owners.

Sophie Wells has announced the retirement of C Fatal Attraction and Don Cara M, following remarkable achievements with the pair.

Charlotte Hogg’s C Fatal Attraction (Jorge) joined Sophie’s yard as a six-year-old in 2013 and made his senior championship debut at the 2015 Europeans. In total, he won 12 medals – all gold and silver – including the individual and freestyle grade V world titles in 2018 and European freestyle gold in 2017.

“Although the only championship Jorge didn’t go to was a [Paralympic] Games, he was one of my best,” said Sophie.

“Highlights were his double gold in Tryon for the worlds – he got record scores there and felt like he was just coming into his own.

“He gave an awesome feeling to ride, although he spent most of his life spooking at small things at home. His favourite arenas were stadiums – nothing too close, but plenty of people clapping and cameras.

“He was a real showman and could still make me smile from just having a little trot around the arena towards the end of his career when he just did little bits at home. It was like putting an old pair of slippers on after 12 years together.”

The pair also competed at national small tour level, with placings in the prix st georges and inter I classes at the 2019 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

Jorge was among the nominated entries for Rio 2016, but his stablemate Valerius ultimately had the call-up. He was selected for the Tokyo Paralympics, but fitness concerns shortly before departure meant Don Cara M went instead.

He returned to competition this year with fellow Brit Erin Orford. The pair enjoyed a successful season, including national and international grade III wins, which earned them a place on the nominated entry list for Paris 2024.

Rowland Kinch’s Don Cara M found his forte in para dressage. The now 15-year-old gelding joined Sophie in 2020, having reached his ceiling in able-bodied dressage owing to his struggle with grasping flying changes.

When Jorge was withdrawn from the British squad ahead of Tokyo, “Donnie” stepped up and helped Britain to team gold and also brought home individual silver.

In 2022, he collected individual silver and freestyle bronze at the World Championships in Herning. The plan was for him to go to his second Paralympic Games in Paris this summer, but a minor veterinary issue meant he had to be withdrawn and Sophie partnered LJT Egebjerggards Samoa instead.

“Don came into my life thanks to Amy and Tracy Woodhead,” said Sophie. “He struggled with his flying changes and they knew I didn’t have to have them for para. It was truly the essence of the idea that not every dressage horse is destined for grand prix, but there is still somewhere they can excel in their comfort zone.

“It was a different challenge because I had most of my horses from when they’re young and he was a complex horse in his personality, but that made the challenge more rewarding and our relationship more special. He’s truly one of a kind – funny, kind, anxious, talented and complex – and leaves a huge hole in the yard after five years here.

“I’m so proud of what we achieved with both horses and so grateful to both owners, Charlotte Hogg and Rowland Kinch, for their trust.”

British para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples thanked both owners, on behalf of everyone on the World Class programme, “for entrusting us with their horses and allowing them to represent their country on so many occasions”.

“It has been a pleasure to see both Jorge and Donnie perform on the world stage so successfully in their time with Sophie and we’d all like to wish them a long and happy retirement,” she said.

“Thank you to both of them for the medals and the memories.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now