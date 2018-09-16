Time set for showjumping phase of WEG eventing; find out when Brits will jump

The showjumping for the Mars-sponsored eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA will take place from 10am tomorrow (Monday, 17 September).



The showjumping phase of a three-day event usually takes place the day after cross-country, but the jumping at WEG was put back from its original time of Sunday afternoon due to Hurricane Florence.

The riders showjump in reverse order of their individual placings, so the competition builds to a thrilling climax.

Britain has five riders and horses still in the competition and all are well placed. Working on the basis of two minutes per round, the approximate times for the British pairs will be as follows…

British team:

Gemma Tattersall and her own and The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul — lying 18th, jumps at approximately 11.46am local time (4.46pm British time)

and her own and The Soul Syndicate’s — lying 18th, jumps at approximately 11.46am local time (4.46pm British time) Tom McEwen and Jane Inns, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser — lying 10th, jumps at approximately 12.02pm local time (5.02pm British time)

and Jane Inns, his own and his mother Ali’s — lying 10th, jumps at approximately 12.02pm local time (5.02pm British time) Piggy French and Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo — lying eighth, jumps at approximately 12.06pm local time (5.06pm British time)

and Jayne McGivern’s — lying eighth, jumps at approximately 12.06pm local time (5.06pm British time) Ros Canter and her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B — lying in individual silver, jumps at approximately 12.16pm local time (5.16pm British time)

British individual

Tina Cook and Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red — lying 14th, jumps at approximately 11.54pm local time (4.54pm British time)

The showjumping fences are 1.30m high and will be designed by Ireland’s Alan Wade, who is also designing the courses for the pure showjumping competition at WEG this week.

Britain currently has two fences in hand over Ireland to take team gold, while Germany’s Ingrid Klimke does not have a fence in hand over Ros to claim the individual gold on SAP Hale Bob OLD. Ros is also within one showjump of Ireland’s Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound, who are sitting in individual bronze position.

Keep up to date with all the action from WEG on and don’t forget to buy next week’s H&H magazine (dated 20 September) for our full report, including exclusive analysis and opinion.