All sport scheduled to take place at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, on Sunday, 16 September, has been postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

The Helgstrand-sponsored grand prix freestyle was due to begin at 8.30am (1.30pm UK time) on Sunday, with the Mars-sponsored eventing competition due to conclude on Sunday with the showjumping phase scheduled for 3.15pm (8.15pm UK time).

“The latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service, which has an onsite weather station here at the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC), shows heavy rain starting on Saturday evening through Sunday. As a result, it is planned to move the final jumping phase for eventing to Monday, 17 September (starting time to be confirmed),” said the organisers.

“Saturday’s cross-country remains unaffected and will start at 11am as planned, but the interval between horses will be reduced from four to three minutes. The cross-country distance is unchanged at 5,700 metres but there are modifications to two fences — 23A and 24B.

“Saturday’s individual reining final will be brought forward to 3pm.

“Depending on further official weather updates, it is the intention to reschedule Sunday’s dressage freestyle to Monday. The dressage horse inspection for the 15 horses qualified for the freestyle will remain unchanged at 8am tomorrow (Saturday, 15 September).

“Starting times for the dressage freestyle, eventing horse inspection and eventing jumping will be confirmed as soon as possible.

“Ticket holders will be notified by email and social media.”

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina coast on Friday morning with catastrophic consequences, and is forecast to pass extremely close to Tryon, in western North Carolina. Previously a category 4 hurricane, Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm since reaching land, but is predicted to cause widespread and destructive rain and flooding.

Saturday’s cross-country phase is due to begin at 11am (4pm UK time), with Britain currently lying in the silver medal position.

Earlier in the Games, Britain secured the team bronze medal in the dressage, with Charlotte Dujardin and Mount St John Freestyle going on to win individual bronze in the grand prix special on Friday, 14 September. As well as Charlotte, Carl Hester has also qualified for the freestyle riding Hawtins Delicato.

Britain has no reining competitors through to Saturday’s final.