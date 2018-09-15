WEG eventing cross-country times: find out when the British and Irish riders start

The times for the cross-country phase of the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) have been released.

The cross-country takes place tomorrow (Saturday, 15 September) and riders will be setting off at intervals of three minutes, instead of the planned four, in an effort to get the competition completed before the heavy rain associated with Hurricane Florence arrives.



British team:

Gemma Tattersall and her own and The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul — 11.12am local time (4.12pm British time)

and her own and The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul — 11.12am local time (4.12pm British time) Piggy French and Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo — 12.12pm local time (5.12pm British time)

and Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo — 12.12pm local time (5.12pm British time) Tom McEwen and Jane Inns, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser — 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time)

and Jane Inns, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser — 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time) Ros Canter and her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B — 1.33pm local time (6.33pm British time)

British individual:

Tina Cook and Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red — 1.03pm local time (6.03pm British time)

The individual dressage leader, Germany’s Julia Krajewski, will set off across country at 12.06pm (5.06pm British time) with Chipmunk FRH. The German team is also currently leading the team standings.

Her team-mate Ingrid Klimke, who currently lies second, is scheduled to leave the start box at 2.27pm (7.27pm British time) with SAP Hale Bob OLD.

Kai Rüder (Colani Sunrise) will lead off for the German team at 11.06am (4.06pm British time), with third team rider Andreas Dibowski (FRH Corrida) heading out at 1.24pm (6.24pm British time).

The best-placed rider for the US team, which is currently in bronze, is Boyd Martin (Tsetserleg) and he is slated to start at 12.09pm (5.09pm British time).

There are two Irish riders in the top 10 after dressage and their start times for tomorrow are 1.45pm (6.45pm British time) for Padraig McCarthy and Mr Chunky and 2.48pm (7.48pm British time) for Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound. The other Irish team members are Sam Watson on Horseware Ardagh Highlight (11.24am local time, 4.24pm British time) and Cathal Daniels on Rioghan Rua (12.27pm local time, 5.27pm British time). Irish individual Patricia Ryan (Dunrath Eclipse) starts at 2.06pm (7.06pm British time).

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: