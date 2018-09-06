The fence drawings for the World Equestrian Games cross-country course have been released.

They offer a first peek at the obstacles the event horses and riders will tackle a week on Saturday (15 September) in Tryon, USA.

H&H has published the full set of course drawings in today’s issue (dated 6 September). Here is a small sample of the drawings, by Redenta Soprano, to whet your appetite…

After four plain fences, it looks like the first real challenge will be the Buckeye Combination at fence five.

This is followed by the first water question, the Hearthstone Sluice at fence six…

And the Meydan Marina at fence seven.

Another water jump comes up just a few fences later at the complex named for eventing’s title sponsor at WEG, Mars. This is the Mars Sustainability Bay at fence 10.

Further round the course, the Land Rover Turn Bird Feeder and Squirrels at fences 18 and 19 should make great photographs.

The cross-country course will be approximately 5700m long, with an optimum time of around 10min. Doubts were raised over the course length in July due to problems preparing the ground, but in early August it was confirmed that the track would run at the planned length. The ground jury have the power to alter the course length if conditions at the time of the competition make that necessary.

The cross-country course is being designed by Captain Mark Phillips. Mark is a Horse & Hound columnist and a former top rider — he collected Olympic team gold in 1972 and won the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials four times. Mark is now one of the leading course-designers in the world. He also designs the track at Burghley in September, which is renowned as one of the toughest cross-country challenges in the world each year.

See the full set of cross-country course drawings in Horse & Hound this week (issue dated 13 September). Photos of the WEG cross-country course will be added to this page next week.

